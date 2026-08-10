Tucker Kraft Running Routes in Full Pads
Tucker Kraft (knee) was running routes in full pads while catching passes from Jordan Love during Monday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports. Kraft continues to work his way back from a torn ACL injury that he suffered last season. The biggest takeaway here is that Kraft wasn't wearing a sleeve on his right knee that he has been wearing all training camp. Kraft is eyeing a Week 1 return, but he might not be fully ready yet, considering he tore his ACL in Week 9 of last season. He's unlikely to play during the preseason, but that shouldn't surprise fantasy managers. The Packers are hopeful he can return to his TE1 ways once he's back to full health.
Source: Ryan Wood
Source: Ryan Wood