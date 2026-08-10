Denzel Boston to Work With First-Team Offense
Denzel Boston is set to work with the first-team offense, according to head coach Todd Monken. Monken said, "He wants to see what the offense looks like with Denzel Boston as the boundary receiver and the ability to move Jerry Jeudy around." Boston has had a fantastic training camp, making big plays every day and showing the most consistent hands in the receiver group. The 6'4 wideout fits the traditional "X receiver" mold, since Jeudy and first-round rookie KC Concepcion are smaller receivers. Ranked WR62 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Boston is a great value for managers to target this season.
Source: Daniel Oyefusi - ESPN
Source: Daniel Oyefusi - ESPN