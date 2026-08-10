Falcons Don't Have a Timetable to Name a Starting QB
Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. (knee). "Obviously, we will get to that point when we feel it's necessary," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. It's unclear if Tagovailoa will play in the team's preseason opener on Friday against the Denver Broncos, but the Falcons should make an announcement by Wednesday. The 28-year-old Tagovailoa is the clear leader in the QB competition in Atlanta because Penix has yet to be cleared to participate in team drills in training camp after tearing his ACL last year. It would be a massive surprise if Tagovailoa is not the Falcons' starting signal-caller for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tua is looking to bounce back with a change of scenery, and although he has the weapons to do it in Atlanta, his history of concussions makes him a risky bounce-back QB option in superflex fantasy formats. And because Tagovailoa rarely runs with the football, he'll have minimal QB2 upside.
Source: The Athletic - Josh Kendall
Source: The Athletic - Josh Kendall