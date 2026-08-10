Browns Undecided on Which QB Will Start Preseason Game
Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders continue to battle for the starting job during training camp. According to Mary Kay Cabot, head coach Todd Monken hasn't decided who is going to be the starter for this week's preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Whoever doesn't start this game will start against the Buffalo Bills next week. It's worth noting that Sanders was getting first-team reps during Monday's practice. This remains a close competition that probably won't be resolved until after the preseason games have concluded.
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Source: Mary Kay Cabot