Savion Williams Impresses in Training Camp Practice
Savion Williams was a standout during the team's training camp practice on Sunday, according to Weston Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. "I think he was seven of eight catching the football. I think he had a good day," head coach Matt LaFleur said. The 24-year-old was able to turn some heads with both Jayden Reed (ankle) and Matthew Golden (toe) sitting out with minor injuries. Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are no longer in Green Bay in 2026, but Williams is still no better than fourth on the team's WR depth chart going into his second NFL season behind Reed, Golden, and Christian Watson. After being taken 87th overall in the third round last year from TCU, Williams caught all 10 of his targets for 78 yards and one touchdown while carrying the ball 11 times for 37 yards on the ground in 12 regular-season games for the Packers. Fantasy managers in single-year leagues will be ignoring Williams, but he could quickly become a waiver-wire priority if Green Bay deals with injuries to their starting receivers again.
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz
Source: Packers.com - Weston Hodkiewicz