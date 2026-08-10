Jordan Addison Close to Full Participation Following Thumb Injury
Jordan Addison (thumb) will be "close to full participation" in the team's night practice, according to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Addison has been dealing with a minor thumb injury in training camp that has kept him out of practices recently, but the 24-year-old should be a full-go sooner rather than later. The former 23rd overall pick in 2023 from USC struggled with injuries and consistency amidst the Vikings' issues at the quarterback position last year, ultimately finishing with career lows across the board in catches (42), targets (79), receiving yards (610), and touchdowns (three) in 14 games played. It's unclear who will win the QB competition in camp between veteran Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy, but it's notable that Addison spent extended time working with Murray in the offseason as he looks to bounce back in 2026. Addison will continue to operate in the shadow of All-Pro Justin Jefferson, but with Murray trending toward starting in Minnesota, Addison will have some intriguing value in fantasy drafts this year with a WR3/flex price tag.
Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune - Ben Goessling
Source: Minneapolis Star Tribune - Ben Goessling