Pat Bryant Poised for More Work in 2026
Pat Bryant looks ready to make a big impact in his team's upgraded passing game this season. The second-year receiver has been a standout in training camp, and coach Sean Payton said that the team will not keep him off the field this season. Payton went on to say, "He's got really, really good hands. He's extremely smart; he knows all the positions. There's a lot of confidence in his catch radius. He's big." Last year, the third-round rookie caught 31 passes for 378 yards and one touchdown in 15 games, but he is emerging as the team's third receiver behind Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton. He'll have standard-sized league value if he beats out Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr. for that role, and he's worth a late-round flier at his current Yahoo Fantasy ADP of 248.
Source: Zack Kelberman
Source: Zack Kelberman