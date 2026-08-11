Jadarian Price Will Be Hard to Keep Off the Field
Jadarian Price (lower body) could be pressing for a bigger role in the team's backfield rotation right away. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports that Price will be hard to keep off the field, and that coach Mike Macdonald has been impressed with his attention to detail and coachability. Unfortunately, Price has been dealing with a lower body injury that has kept him out of practice the last few days without a clear timeframe for his return. When he is back, he will likely mix in with veterans George Holani and Emanuel Wilson while Zach Charbonnet recovers from his torn ACL. With the defending champs looking to replace the production of both Charbonnet and free agent Kenneth Walker in the backfield, Price has a very high ceiling if he can make some noise in the preseason. He's currently the No. 23 RB in RotoBaller's rankings, which indicates just how high his upside is in Seattle.
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Source: Jeremy Fowler