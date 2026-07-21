Corbin Carroll Expected to Return on Tuesday
Corbin Carroll (elbow) is expected to return to the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the visiting Athletics and right-hander Jack Perkins after missing Monday's series opener with a hyperextended right elbow that he suffered on a missed swing in Sunday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports. The 25-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder has apparently avoided a serious injury and should avoid a stint on the injured list after getting hurt over the weekend. The former 16th overall pick in 2019 is a must-start in all fantasy formats when he's active, and he is currently hitting .250/.344/.480 with an .824 OPS, 14 homers, 47 RBI, 55 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across his 356 at-bats in 2026. If Carroll returns on Tuesday, he'll be looking to turn things around in July, as he's gone just 6-for-51 (.118) with a .485 OPS, one homer, three doubles, four RBI, seven runs, one stolen base, nine walks, and 18 strikeouts in 14 games during the month.
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro