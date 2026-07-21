Merrill Kelly Re-Emerging as a Deep-League Starting Pitcher Streamer
Merrill Kelly has struggled overall in 2026, recording a 7-8 record with a 5.20 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, and 62 strikeouts across 98 2/3 innings (17 starts). The 37-year-old's strikeout rate has plummeted to 14.4%, by far the worst mark of his eight-season MLB career. However, Kelly has shown signs of a turnaround in recent outings. Across his last three starts, the right-hander has allowed just four earned runs while logging 15 strikeouts and two wins across 17 innings pitched. Home runs have been a major issue so far this season for Kelly, as he's allowed 1.92 HR/9. If that mark can regress closer to his career rate of 1.23 HR/9 in the second half of the season, Kelly could be a viable streamer option in the right matchups. His profile carries risk, but Kelly could be re-emerging as a waiver wire target for deeper-league fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller