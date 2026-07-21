Hector Rodriguez Finding Power Stroke at Triple-A
Hector Rodriguez has been a consistent power source at Triple-A Louisville this season with 24 homers and 61 RBI, 67 runs scored, and a .280 batting average. The 22-year-old left-handed hitter has been steady all season and could force his power bat to a big league promotion. Rodriguez is the Reds' No. 4 overall prospect and has had at least five homers in each calendar month this season. He doesn't profile as a big, intimidating presence in the batter's box at just 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, but he excels with his bat speed and has translated that to power numbers in the minors this season. Rodriguez makes for a nice speculative add in deep leagues this season as he continues to mash at Triple-A. This could be the year for his big league debut, and he could reward fantasy managers for taking a shot on him.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball