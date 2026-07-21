Alex Lange Stumbles in Monday's Save Opportunity Amid Lengthy Skid
Alex Lange blew his save opportunity on Monday night against the Giants, but he earned the win after the Royals rallied in the bottom of the ninth. Lange entered the game with a two-run lead, and he started the inning strong with back-to-back strikeouts of Rafael Devers and Heliot Ramos. He gave up a game-tying homer to Willy Adames with two outs before getting the last out of the inning. The Royals won in the bottom of the ninth on a walk-off bunt from Nick Loftin, giving Lange his first win of the season. Lange has allowed eight runs in his last three games in just 2 2/3 innings. Over his last six games, he has a brutal 23.40 ERA with a 40.9% hard-hit rate against him. Lange is still the team's primary option at the end of the game at this point, but Daniel Lynch IV and John Schreiber could step in as the closer if Lange continues to stumble.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN