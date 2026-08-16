Dan Campbell Refers to Former Lions Player as "Good Dude" Despite Eight Felony Charges

Aug 16, 2026, 5:56 PM ET
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had positive words for former cornerback Terrion Arnold after the Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms with him. "Terrion's a good dude," Campbell said Sunday, according to Brad Galli. "The whole thing is unfortunate." Campbell added that he has no ill will toward Arnold and wished him and everyone involved in the situation the best. Detroit released Arnold in June after he was arrested in Florida on eight felony charges, including four counts of robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon and four counts of kidnapping. Arnold has denied the allegations, and the case remains ongoing. Seattle has agreed to a deal with the 23-year-old, though the move was not yet official as of Friday while the team worked through logistical and legal details. Campbell said he was not surprised another team showed interest, noting that clubs will do their own due diligence. Arnold was Detroit's first-round pick in 2024 and appeared in 24 games with 22 starts over two seasons.--Bruno MuléSource: Brad Galli