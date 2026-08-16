Sam Howell Posts Elite Passer Rating in Preseason Opener
Sam Howell was sharp in his first preseason action with the team Saturday, completing eight of 12 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in a 17-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He finished the first half with a 118.1 passer rating and did not turn the ball over. Howell's best drive came just before halftime. He scrambled for 10 yards on third-and-7, then capped the seven-play, 65-yard possession with a 39-yard touchdown pass to rookie Camden Brown. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer liked what he saw from both quarterbacks, saying they handled Seattle's pressure well, moved the offense and protected the football. Howell is battling Joe Milton III for the job behind Dak Prescott, and Dallas listed the two with an "or" on its first unofficial depth chart. Milton was strong in the second half as well, so Howell didn't pull away Saturday. He did plenty to keep himself right in the middle of the competition.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller