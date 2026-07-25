George Klassen Seeing Stash Value Increase as MLB Promotion Approaches
George Klassen is emerging as a deep-league stash target. In his most recent outing for Salt Lake, the No. 4-ranked prospect in the system tallied a season-high 11 strikeouts over six innings of one-run ball. This was a nice bounce-back outing from Klassen as he allowed four runs in his previous start against Sacramento. The former sixth-round selection made his MLB debut earlier this season but stumbled, allowing six earned runs (seven total runs) over just 4 2/3 innings. Through 78 1/3 total innings at Triple-A, Klassen has carried a modest 4.25 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP. However, seeing him begin to turn the corner is a positive sign and suggests his second stint in the majors could be far more productive. For now, he is worth monitoring in deeper 12+ team formats.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com