Rhamondre Stevenson Continues to Shine in Receiving Game
Rhamondre Stevenson continues to shine in the receiving game out of the backfield at training camp and made multiple nice touchdown catches in practice on Tuesday, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. With second-year back TreVeyon Henderson reportedly not making much progress as a pass-blocker this summer, Stevenson appears to have taken advantage and continues to work in passing situations out of the backfield. Henderson is still the more explosive back with more long-term fantasy upside in New England, but the 28-year-old Stevenson is not going away in 2026. It says a lot that Stevenson dominated the team's backfield touches last postseason during the team's Super Bowl run. With that said, Stevenson's depth chart position with the Pats is still shaky entering his sixth NFL season, and he could quickly be in head coach Mike Vrabel's doghouse if his ball-security issues resurface. Injuries have been an issue for Stevenson, too. But going into the 2026 campaign, Stevenson could be a nice RB3/flex at a discount for fantasy managers. RotoBaller currently has Stevenson ranked as the No. 26 fantasy RB, with Henderson right behind him at 27.
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels