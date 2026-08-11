Bo Nix Improving With the Deep Ball
Bo Nix's deep-ball accuracy during training camp practices has been "off the charts," according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. Nix's evasiveness and his ability to avoid sacks and negative plays have been invaluable to the Broncos' offense the last two years, but his efficiency deep down the field has been lacking. If head coach Sean Payton had to nitpick, it's that sometimes Nix goes through his first progressions too fast. New offensive coordinator Davis Webb said that Nix is "definitely progressing in that area," and it appears he's making strides with his deep passing game as well. The Broncos traded a first- and third-rounder to acquire speedy receiver Jaylen Waddle in the offseason, which should help Nix continue to improve as a deep passer. Nix has a high ceiling in fantasy because of his rushing ability, but fantasy managers have a reason to be hesitant after Nix underwent offseason ankle surgery. Target him as a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 in fantasy drafts.
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider