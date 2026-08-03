August 3, 2026

Todd McGill's DraftKings, FanDuel PGA DFS picks for the 2026 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. Picks for daily fantasy golf based on course history.

Given the changes made to Detroit Golf Club after the 2025 Rocket Classic, it seemed pointless to put out an article last week. However, some familiar faces made their presence known, as Michael Thorbjornsen stormed past a bunched group down the stretch to win his first PGA Tour title.

Most of the players in Michigan are in Greensboro this week for the final regular event of the season, which also happens to be a renowned Donald Ross-designed track. Though it's struggled to retain players year over year for one reason or another, it has one of the more predictive DFS tracks on the PGA Tour.

There are a few names in town tuning up for a deep FedEx Cup push in Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas, and Aaron Rai, as they are all just outside the top 30 needed to make it to East Lake. That is just a small glimpse of the overall picture for what is on the line for everyone this week, so course history is one piece of this important puzzle

Horse For The Course is an article highlighting players in this week's field with elite course history and is part of our free PGA DFS content here at RotoBaller. For some of the favorite DFS plays of the week, check out the Core Four article, written by my buddy Joe Nicely, here at RotoBaller every Wednesday. It's part of our amazing PGA Premium package that includes an all-new PGA Research Station, Lineup Builder & Optimizer, and some of the best articles in the PGA DFS industry! You can sign up now using the Promo Code TDG for an extra 30% discount at checkout!

2026 Wyndham Championship

After this week, players will be cut down to the top 70 on the FedEx Cup and players on the outside get a glimpse of what next season will look like for them, while others prepare to go back to the Korn Ferry Tour. For all intents and purposes, this is arguably the most cutthroat event of the season. Whether vying for a win or fighting to make the cut, everything matters this week.

Cameron Young headlines a slightly better field than we had last week, as most of the players outside the top 30 in FedEx Cup points are here to better their standing. He'll be looking to defend his breakthrough victory from last season, and could potentially assert himself as the top performer in the POY race if he does.

Like most courses on the schedule that don't eclipse 7,200 yards, this week is another test of how many birdies can be made. Winning scores have typically been around -18 to -22 under par. For those who have made the effort to play in this event each year, course history is an important statistic, but the turnover brings so many guys in play as long as they fit the mold.

Be sure to read our other top-notch weekly PGA DFS articles and Player News/Matchup Outlook Posts to help you win big!

Sedgefield Country Club

Par 70 - 7,131 | Greens: Bermudagrass | Designed By: Donald Ross

Like last week, Sedgefield is playing to a par-70, which places more emphasis on par-4 scoring. And the difference in lengths of the par-3s make playing to them null and void. As long as players find suitable places off the tees, they will have ample scoring opportunities.

With demanding tee shots and penal rough around the greens, accuracy is of the utmost importance. SG APP is the leading stat by a long shot, as players with an affinity for hitting greens can find birdies on nearly every hole. The greens are small by PGA Tour standards and play even smaller, so elite iron play is a must.

Even for those who haven't played this event, having success on other Donald Ross designs play a factor. Many of them play in similar ways and ask the same questions. Those that know how to answer them while having a hot putter will be in the mix come Sunday.

Recent Wyndham Championship Winners

2025: Cameron Young (-22)

2024: Aaron Rai (-18)

2023: Lucas Glover (-20)

2022: Tom Kim (-20)

2021: Kevin Kisner (-15)

The Horse

Billy Horschel

Notable Finishes: 2nd ('20), 4th ('23)

Billy Horschel: Florida Gator, gator wrangler. pic.twitter.com/KxZKX2aZp8 — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 27, 2025



Like I said earlier, finding players who continually make this event apart of their schedule is tough, but perhaps no one has been more dedicated to this tournament more than Billy Horschel. Whether it's because of where he finds himself at the end of most seasons or just his love for the golf course, he's making his 13th career start this week. The last eight of which have only seen him finish outside the T11 twice.

It's not been the greatest of seasons for the former Florida Gator, who's only had four top 15s in 2026. However, he still posseses great ball striking ability with the irons. It's the rest of his game that needs to come alive. He was forced to skip this event last season while he was recovering from hip surgery, but if he can find the form around the place hes has averaged 2.155 total strokes gained at his last three appearances, he could head into 2027 with a much better mindset.

Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium PGA DFS and Betting subscription? Check out the recent big winner below! Show your support for Todd by using the discount code TDG to save 30% on any PGA Premium Pass, this week only. Gain full access to all Premium articles, DFS and betting tools, Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and weekly picks from proven winners!

GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

The King of DFS did it again in R3 Showdown. @draftmasterflex pic.twitter.com/NojMJ9uJp8 — RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) March 8, 2026

It’s always fun to hit an outright, especially when it’s over 100/1 and with a player that has a story like Gary Woodland! Catch my @Novig picks FREE every week @RotoBaller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDWt2asRnA — Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) March 29, 2026

The Ponies

Mac Meissner

Notable Finishes: 2nd ('25), T12 ('24)

OH HELLO 👋 Unbelievable EAGLE for Mac Meissner, vaulting one back the lead at Myrtle Beach 🚨 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/saAvidyRAg — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 9, 2026



With just two career appearances in this event, Mac Meissner has been part of the conversation in both, averaging 2.511 in total strokes gained over that time. Most of the success has been on the greens, as he leads the field in average strokes gained putting for anyone with more than one appearance.

He hasn't done much this season to get into many conversations down the stretch despite only five missed cuts. The performances haven't done anything to separate him from the pack, but he's been a reliable-enough scorer to mostly ensure a crack at all four rounds. The 27-year-old will need the ball striking to aid what has been a strong putter if he hopes to continue his run here.

Ben Griffin

Notable Finishes: 4th ('22), T7 ('24), T11 ('25)

As a Tar Heel alumni, it's not hard to understand why Ben Griffin has excelled around Sedgefield CC. He's plenty comfortable on this style of golf course, and really, it fits his game to a T. The need for strong approach play and holing a ton of putts fits right into his wheelhouse, so long as the rest of his game isn't too much of a hinderance.

It's not surprising to see him inside the top 20 this season in strokes gained on and around the greens, but his ball striking has certainly regressed from what it was. Still, his 0.958 average strokes gained on approach at this event shouldn't be overlooked. Especially when he's averaged 0.608 over his last seven starts.

I'm not much of a Ben Griffin truther, but this could be a week to watch out for him if the driver doesn't get in his way.

Sungjae Im

Notable Finishes: T2 ('22), T9 ('20), T6 ('19)

HOLE-IN-ONE TO TIE THE LEAD!! Sungjae Im with a 1 to move to T1! (Presented by @TruGreen) pic.twitter.com/7nkWSfiz8Z — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 22, 2026



For many years, a ball striking course like Sedgefield had Sungjae Im's name written all over it. It used to be the glue that held his golf game together and what allowed him to finish inside the top 10 in this tournament three of the first four years he played in it. It's cooled off since, but the history that the South Korean has set here remains one of the best in the field.

Even over the last five seasons, his strokes gained on approach metrics is his lowest output among the four. Still, he's one of the few who have managed to gain strokes across the board for having a complete five-year sample size. The rest of his game is still performing well enough to give him a chance this week, but Im needs to figure something out with the iron play to realistically have a chance at living up to the established history.

More PGA Analysis and Picks

Win More With RotoBaller

If you read my articles @RotoBaller or listen to @TheTurnGolfPod I’ve been telling y’all it was #WinningSeason when golf came back! Shoutout to the entire @RotoBallerPGA squad and all you guys that support my work for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/07a4ynvbSU — Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) June 28, 2020

Congrats @tenndolly2 ???



Thanks for being a @RotoBaller PGA DFS Premium subscriber & checking out all the amazing golf content that @JoeNicely produces every week! https://t.co/tHKZVsPbbt — RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) August 10, 2020