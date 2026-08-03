2026 Wyndham Championship Power Rankings: Top 10 Golfers To Watch

August 3, 2026

Ian McNeill ranks his top-10 players to watch at the 2026 Wyndham Championship from Sedgefield Country Club. His data-backed insights into who is primed for success.

It is officially do-or-die time on the PGA Tour. With the first round of the playoffs getting started next week in Memphis, the Wyndham Championship represents the final opportunity for players to accrue valuable FedEx Cup points and put their names into the ring in the three-week race to crown our 2026 TOUR Champion.

And while many will enter the week sweating the top-70 cutoff line, this year's edition will also feature a contingent of marquee names looking for one final statement to cap their regular season. Eight of the OWGR's top 30 players will tee it up at Sedgefield, making this year's finale one of the most compelling editions in recent memory.

With the stakes set and the field loaded, here are my top 10 players to watch at the 2026 Wyndham Championship!

No. 10 - Justin Thomas

It's crazy to think 17 years have passed since a teenage Justin Thomas took the golfing world by storm with an opening-round 65 around Sedgefield. But it's safe to say things turned out alright for the two-time major champion, who has built a résumé over the last decade that places him among the greatest players of his generation.

Admittedly, 2026 hasn't quite matched JT's lofty expectations. Despite a run of seven consecutive top-25 finishes through May and June, he has yet to give himself more than an outside chance at a win on Sunday afternoon.

Sitting comfortably at No. 39 in the FedEx Cup standings, Thomas won't be fighting the same pressure he faced during his last Wyndham appearance, when a birdie chip heartbreakingly missed on the 72nd hole to cost the Kentuckian a ninth consecutive playoff berth.

Instead, he'll arrive in Greensboro focused solely on securing a 16th career victory -- one that would elevate him from a mid-tier FedEx Cup contender into a legitimate threat heading into the postseason.

And the Wyndham should provide as good an opportunity as he's had all season. Thomas enters the week as the fourth-best player in the field by OWGR and fifth-best by Strokes Gained.

Seventeen years after announcing himself to the golf world on these very grounds, Thomas returns to Sedgefield with a chance to prove that the superstar who emerged here has another chapter yet to write.

No. 9 - Alex Fitzpatrick

Seemingly the latest in a long line of Wake Forest products destined to make an impact on the PGA Tour, Alex Fitzpatrick's North Carolina ties have already proven useful in his first trip back to the Tar Heel State. The 27-year-old rookie entered the final round of May's Truist Championship at Quail Hollow holding a one-shot lead over eventual champion Kristoffer Reitan before a final-round 73 dropped him to fourth by week's end.

But over the three months since, Fitzpatrick's stature has only continued to grow. He's added three more top-10 finishes in Signature Events (Memorial, Cadillac, and Travelers) while posting some of the most impressive underlying numbers on the entire PGA Tour.

In this field, he ranks second in Strokes Gained: Approach and third in Total Driving -- highlighted by an 82.1% fairway rate in his last Stateside start at the Travelers Championship.

The one remaining hurdle is a putter that has gone ice cold at times, most notably during last month's Open Championship where he finished dead last in the field in Strokes Gained: Putting (-10.0). Even during that difficult week, however, Fitzpatrick continued to display the elite tee-to-green ability that has placed him firmly in the TOUR Championship conversation, ranking ninth in a major-caliber field.

But all is not lost on the greens. Historically, putting has been a strength for Fitzpatrick, as the Englishman ranked as a better-than-average putter during his first two seasons as a professional on the Challenge Tour in 2023 and DP World Tour in 2024. A return to that baseline would completely change the ceiling of an already elite ball-striking profile.

No. 8 - Ryan Gerard

RYAN GERARD! 37 feet to take the solo lead and it's LOUD at @MemorialGolf! 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/jBEZ1rEq0R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 7, 2026

While the first half of 2026 has undoubtedly established Ryan Gerard as one of the game's brightest up-and-comers, it won't feel quite complete without a breakthrough win.

The UNC alum has had more than his share of chances, finishing runner-up on three occasions and entering each of his last two starts within two shots of the lead heading into the weekend.

The win may not have materialized yet for the World No. 24, but significant strides have been made in rounding out his overall profile. After ranking 154th on Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting last season, Gerard has transformed the flat stick into a legitimate weapon in 2026, ranking 21st on Tour and gaining over four-tenths of a stroke per round across his 67 registered rounds.

Notably, Ryan gained over seven strokes on the Donald Ross greens of Detroit Golf Club last week (fifth in the field), and will now make his third appearance in Greensboro -- just an hour from where he grew up.

The home crowd won't be the only factor working in Gerard's favor, either, as Sedgefield's positional layout should fit his precision ball-striking profile to a tee. Over the last six months, Ryan ranks 20th in Total Driving and eighth in Weighted Proximity.

If the first half of 2026 has been about proving he belongs among the game's elite, perhaps the second half can start by delivering the moment his hometown has been waiting for.

No. 7 - Ben Griffin

One of several players with Carolina roots in this week's field, Chapel Hill native Ben Griffin boasts perhaps the strongest record of them all at Sedgefield. The UNC alum has already posted finishes of fourth, seventh, and 11th here since 2022, and despite missing the cut on the number in Detroit, his body of work throughout the spring and early summer has resembled the player who entered 2026 as one of the 10 best golfers on the planet.

Griffin's calling card since arriving on Tour has been his elite short game, and that strength continues to define his profile. Over his last 36 rounds, he ranks fifth in this field in combined strokes gained on and around the greens.

He also owns the best Bermudagrass résumé in this field, gaining an average of 0.8 strokes per round on the surface over the last three seasons.

While Griffin's iron play isn't far behind -- he's gained strokes on approach in each of his last seven starts and ranks inside the top 30 in this field on a per-round basis -- his driver remains the variable. He found just 46% of his fairways over two rounds at Detroit Golf Club, and Sedgefield is among the worst places on Tour to arrive searching for answers off the tee. The course carries one of the highest missed-fairway penalties on the schedule (0.42 strokes, on average), making driving accuracy far more important than it appears on paper.

The good news is that Griffin has rated out above field average in driving accuracy in each of his last three Wyndham Championship starts. If he can prove that week in Detroit was truly an abnormality, he owns one of the most complete profiles in the field.

No. 6 - Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai with this approach on the 10th hole to remain at level-par for his opening round. pic.twitter.com/PoQTX2aVOR — The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2026

After a historic victory this spring at Donald Ross's self-proclaimed "masterpiece" at Aronimink, Aaron Rai returns to the site of his breakthrough PGA Tour win just two short years ago.

The profile, by and large, remains unchanged for the 31-year-old Englishman, who can still count himself among the most reliable ball-strikers in the sport and has clearly developed an affinity for Ross's notoriously difficult green complexes.

Three of the best results of Rai's PGA Tour career have come on Ross designs: a T2 finish at Detroit Golf Club in 2024, joining his victories at Sedgefield and Aronimink. That win in Philadelphia was notable not only for its historical significance as a Major Championship, but also as further proof that Rai can thrive on similarly speedy, undulating green complexes. He gained 6.95 strokes on the greens that week -- the third-best putting performance of his career.

If Rai can recapture even a fraction of that putting magic, there won't be much of an argument against his prospects for a second Wyndham Championship title. He ranks third in this field in Driving Accuracy, ninth in Strokes Gained: Approach, and over his last two starts in Greensboro has gained an incredible 19.2 strokes to the field with his iron play -- more than double the output of the next-best ball-striker over that span.

It may be difficult to find a discount on Rai given his current standing in the game, but there may not be a safer bet in this field to be standing on the first tee late Sunday afternoon.

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No. 5 - Patrick Cantlay

The absence of recent Wyndham Championship history makes Patrick Cantlay one of the trickier players to handicap this week. His last appearance in Greensboro came all the way back in 2014, when the then-22-year-old missed the cut in just his second season as a professional.

And while the results have been steady rather than spectacular in 2026, it's hard to argue with the underlying profile. Cantlay has recorded seven finishes of 17th or better in his last 11 starts, enters the week as the eighth-best player in this field in Strokes Gained: Approach, ranks third in Weighted Proximity, and sits 25th in Good Drive Percentage.

The question, as it often is with Cantlay, isn't whether the game is good enough. It's whether he can turn another week of elite consistency into a Sunday afternoon where he is the last man standing. True contention has remained elusive this season, and despite all the quality golf, his win equity remains one of the bigger question marks among the game's elite.

That said, there are reasons to believe Sedgefield could unlock something. Cantlay has thrived on Ross designs recently, finishing second and eighth in three career starts at Detroit Golf Club before adding a T3 finish at Pinehurst No. 2 during the 2024 U.S. Open. He's also found plenty of success at East Lake, where he finished runner-up last season and captured the 2021 TOUR Championship -- still the biggest victory of his career.

Sedgefield should reward exactly the type of precision golf Cantlay has built his career around, and another high-end finish would hardly come as a surprise. The only question is whether this is finally the week where Cantlay turns another stellar statistical profile into a trophy.

No. 4 - Tom Kim

Tom Kim stays rolling in Scotland with a birdie to lead by three 😤 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/ozYmTYc7jw — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 12, 2026

While Sedgefield was the backdrop of Tom Kim's introduction into mainstream golf conscious, the pursuit of a second Wyndham Championship title hasn't been nearly as straightforward as the then-20-year-old made it look four years ago.

An ankle injury and Olympic scheduling conflicts forced Kim to wait three years to officially defend his 2022 title, and when he finally returned last summer, the week ended almost before it began. An opening-round 73 left him tied for 140th before he ultimately withdrew.

2026 will therefore offer the 24-year-old a golden chance at redemption -- as Kim arrives in arguably his best form since that unforgettable run through the summer and fall of 2022.

Most importantly, he's rediscovered the elite approach play that first propelled him into stardom. Kim ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach (+0.68 per round), and that ball-striking renaissance has already produced a fourth career victory in Scotland, a solo third at the U.S. Open -- his best major finish in nearly three years -- and three additional top-20 finishes since the beginning of May.

While his irons have driven the resurgence, the putter has once again shown a knack for rising to the occasion when the stakes are highest. Kim gained 4.1 strokes on the greens at Shinnecock Hills before adding another 2.3 during his final-round charge to victory at the Renaissance Club.

Of course, Sedgefield has already witnessed the best putting performance of Kim's career. He gained a staggering 12.54 strokes on the greens during his 2022 victory -- more than double his next-best putting week on Tour. If he can find even a fraction of that magic again, the rest of his game seems primed for another Sunday evening ceremony.

No. 3 - Jackson Koivun

It's a testament to the regard Jackson Koivun is already held in that a T31 finish in Detroit could be viewed as even a slight disappointment just one week after his breakthrough victory in Minnesota. Even so, I remain convinced we still haven't seen the best he has to offer in 2026.

Over the last two weeks, the Auburn product has hit 77.7% of his fairways and 81.2% of his greens, gaining a ridiculous 17.81 strokes through his ball-striking alone across eight competitive rounds. It's been an emphatic response to the underwhelming outputs at Deere Run and Hurstbourne, and as he arrives at Sedgefield this week, it's difficult to make a compelling case against him as one of the tournament's premier threats.

One year ago -- then just an incoming college junior -- Koivun recorded a T5 finish here in Greensboro, then the best finish of his brief amateur Tour career. Over those four days, he gave all of us a legitimate preview of what the next 12 months would hold: fifth in the field in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, first in Driving Accuracy, and positive in all four strokes gained categories as a 20-year-old amateur. The tools have been apparent for a long time. And if not for a career-best putting performance from Cameron Young over those four days, who knows? Jackson's breakthrough may not have had to wait as long as it did.

It is admittedly difficult to keep a level head when discussing a prospect like this, but Koivun has done nothing to suggest anyone has overstepped the line of realistic expectations. He currently sits right on the FedEx Cup bubble at No. 70 despite making just five starts, but if I had to bet, I don't think the playoff cutoff will be the number occupying his mind on Sunday afternoon.

Just the winning score.

No. 2 - Hideki Matsuyama

A darling of the betting public last week, Hideki Matsuyama continued his phenomenal late-summer surge with a T5 finish -- even if it fell short of the victory many were forecasting.

The underlying numbers give every indication that the momentum should carry into Greensboro. Matsuyama gained a field-best 10.13 strokes through his driving and approach play at Detroit Golf Club, his best ball-striking performance since a record-setting victory at Kapalua to open the 2025 season.

Hideki's elite iron play has never been in question, but the more surprising development has been his resurgence off the tee. After spending much of the season outside the top 120 in nearly every meaningful driving accuracy metric, Matsuyama has quietly flipped the script over the last six weeks. He's gained on the field in fairway percentage in each of his last five starts and ranks 25th in this field in driving accuracy over his last 24 rounds.

His history at Sedgefield only reinforces the trend. Matsuyama has gained strokes off the tee in six of his seven career starts at the Wyndham Championship and owns the eighth-best fairway percentage among players with at least eight competitive rounds at the course during that span.

Couple these driving gains with a putter that has gained strokes in six of his last eight starts, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to identify a weakness in Matsuyama's game. That's an ominous sign for the rest of the field.

No. 1 - Cameron Young Cameron Young: 1 ... Fescue: 0 A hard-earned first birdie of the day @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/r5r6vSDlGi — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 1, 2026

The World No. 3 wasted little time proving his Open Championship runner-up was no one-week blip. In his return to the States, Cam Young matched the course record at Detroit Golf Club with a second-round 61, gaining 8.6 strokes tee-to-green en route to a T8 finish.

At least from a ball-striking standpoint, Young appears to be rediscovering the form that carried him to marquee victories in Miami and Ponte Vedra this spring. Now, in his final start before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin in Memphis, he'll return to Sedgefield—the course where his ascent to golf's summit truly began with a runaway six-shot victory 12 months ago.

That triumph marks the largest margin of victory at the Wyndham Championship since 1961, and it was fueled by the best putting performance of Young's PGA Tour career (+10.33 strokes gained), more than two strokes better than any other week he's produced.

He'll be hoping to rediscover that magic this week. After spending much of the past year as one of the game's premier putters, Young has cooled off with the flatstick of late, including a stretch in June where he lost a combined 11.7 strokes on the greens across three consecutive starts.

Young admitted the putter hadn't received the same level of technical attention during his torrid run and made it a priority to sharpen things up during his break between The Open and the Rocket Classic. While it wasn't enough to carry him to victory in Detroit, his current ball-striking gives him plenty of margin for error. If the putter continues to trend in the right direction, the rest of the field knows exactly what he's capable of when everything clicks.

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