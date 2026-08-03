August 3, 2026

2026 Wyndham Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Sedgefield Country Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

The PGA TOUR heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, this week for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. The tournament features a 144-player field as players battle in the final event of the regular season before the FedExCup Playoffs begin next week.

With only the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings advancing to next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, every point is crucial. Several notable players enter the week on the playoff bubble, including Mac Meissner (No. 71), Keegan Bradley (No. 72), Andrew Putnam (No. 73), and Johnny Keefer (No. 74). Jackson Koivun, who recently turned professional and earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the 3M Open, currently occupies the final playoff spot at No. 70.

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Wyndham Championship - Tournament Information

Dates: August 6th – August 9th, 2026

Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, United States

Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Course Type: Parkland

Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)

Length: 7,131 yards

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Greens: Champion bermudagrass .120”

Fairways: Bermudagrass .400”

Rough: Bermudagrass 2.5”

Bunkers: 52

Water Hazard(s): 5 (In-Play on 6 Holes)

Average Green Size: 6,000 sq. ft.

Stimpmeter: 12.5 ft.

Purse/ Winner: $8,500,000 /$1,530,000

FedEx Cup Points: 500

Field: 144 Players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes

Playoff Format: Sudden Death (18, 18, 17, then 18 played repeatedly)

Historic Cut Line: 2025: -3 2024: -4 2023: -1

Course Scoring Average: 2025: 69.17 (-0.83), Rank 24 of 50 2024: 68.95 (-1.05), Difficulty Rank 23 of 51 2023: 69.47 (-0.53), Difficulty Rank 22 of 50



Wyndham Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

Course Architect: Donald Ross (1926)

Recent Renovations: Kris Spence (2007)

Comparable Courses:

Detroit Golf Club – Rocket Classic – RESULTS

Harbour Town Golf Links – RBC Heritage – RESULTS

Colonial Country Club – Charles Schwab Challenge – RESULTS

Waialae Country Club – Sony Open in Hawaii – RESULTS

Sea Island Resort – The RSM Classic – RESULTS

Designer Link (Donald Ross):

Detroit Golf Club – Donald Ross (1916) – Rocket Mortgage Classic

East Lake Golf Club – Donald Ross Renovation (1913) – TOUR Championship

Pinehurst No. 2 – Donald Ross (1907) – 2024 U.S. Open

Oak Hill Country Club (East Course) – Donald Ross (1926) – 2023 PGA Championship

Comparable Location (Greensboro, North Carolina):

Quail Hollow Club – Charlotte, North Carolina – 2025 PGA Championship / Truist Championship

Pinehurst No. 2 – Pinehurst, North Carolina – 2024 U.S. Open

Harbour Town Golf Links – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina – RBC Heritage

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Comparable Yardage (7,131 Yards):

Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)– 7,123 Yards – Procore Championship

PGA WEST (Nicklaus Tournament Course) – 7,147 Yards – The American Express

Comparable Greens (Bermudagrass):

Kapalua (Plantation) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – The Sentry

Waialae Country Club – Bermudagrass .120” – Sony Open in Hawaii

PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Arnold Palmer Invitational

Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Champion ultradwarf bermudagrass .100” – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

East Lake Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass .115” – TOUR Championship

The Country Club of Jackson – Champion bermudagrass .110” – Sanderson Farms Championship

Port Royal Golf Course – TifEagle Bermudagrass .125″ – Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Sea Island Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass – The RSM Classic

Comparable Average Green Size (6,000 sq. ft.):

Dunes Golf and Beach Club – 6,000 sq. ft. – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)– 6,000 sq. ft. – Corales Puntacana Championship

Wyndham Championship - TV Information (ET)

Round 1: Thursday, August 6th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 6:45 AM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 2: Friday, August 7th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 6:45 AM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 3: Saturday, August 8th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:45 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM CBS – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Round 4: Sunday, August 9th, 2026 ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:45 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM CBS – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM



Wyndham Championship - Weather

Wyndham Championship - Course/ Tournament History

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The Wyndham Championship is one of the PGA TOUR's most historic events, tracing its roots back to 1938 when it debuted as the Greater Greensboro Open. As the seventh-longest running tournament on the PGA TOUR schedule, it has welcomed many of the game's greatest players, including Sam Snead, who still holds the tournament record with eight victories.

During its early years, the event was contested between Sedgefield Country Club and Starmount Forest Country Club, with players competing two rounds at each course from 1938 through 1942 before the tournament was suspended during World War II. When play resumed in 1945, the championship alternated annually between the two venues until Starmount became the exclusive host from 1952 through 1960.

Following the 1960 tournament, the event permanently returned to Sedgefield Country Club before moving to Forest Oaks Country Club in 1977, where it remained for the next 31 years. In 2008, after an extensive restoration of Sedgefield Country Club, the Wyndham Championship returned to its historic home, where it has been played ever since.

Today, the Wyndham Championship serves as the final event of the PGA TOUR regular season, making it one of the most important weeks on the calendar. Players on the FedExCup bubble have one last opportunity to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, while others are fighting to secure PGA TOUR cards, improve playoff positioning, or earn exemptions for the following season.

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Sedgefield Country Club was originally designed by the legendary Donald Ross and opened for play in 1926. Like many of Ross's greatest designs, the course emphasizes strategy over power, rewarding players who consistently position the ball in the correct areas of the fairway and attack pins with precise iron play.

Ahead of the Wyndham Championship's return in 2008, renowned Donald Ross specialist Kris Spence oversaw a comprehensive restoration of the course. The project restored many of Ross's original design elements by rebuilding greens to their intended shapes and elevations, expanding putting surfaces, repositioning bunkers, and removing years of overgrown vegetation that had altered the course's strategic character.

Although modern equipment has significantly increased driving distance since Ross's era, Sedgefield has maintained its identity as one of the PGA TOUR's premier positional golf courses. Narrow, tree-lined fairways, classic Ross green complexes, and demanding Bermuda putting surfaces continue to place a premium on accuracy, elite approach play, and a strong short game rather than raw power.

Since returning to Sedgefield, the Wyndham Championship has consistently produced exciting finishes and breakthrough victories while remaining one of the TOUR's premier birdie-fests. With FedExCup Playoff berths and career-changing opportunities on the line every August, the tournament has become one of the most dramatic stops of the PGA TOUR season.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location: 2008-Present Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1977-2007 Forest Oaks Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1961-1976 Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1958-1960 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1957 Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1954-1956 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1953 Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1951-1952 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1950 Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1949 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1948 Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1947 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1946 Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1942; 1945 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina 1938-1941 Starmount Forest Country Club and Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name: 2007-Present Wyndham Championship 2003-2006 Chrysler Classic of Greensboro 1996-2002 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic 1988-1995 KMart Greater Greensboro Open 1938-1942; 1945-1987 Greater Greensboro Open

Tournament Records:

Most Wins at Event: 8 – Sam Snead (1965, 1960, 1956, 1955, 1950, 1949, 1946, 1938)



72-Hole Record: 258, Henrik Stenson (2017), J.T. Poston (2019), Cameron Young (2025)



18-Hole Record: 59, Brandt Snedeker (first round, 2018)



Course Records:

72-Hole Record: 258, Henrik Stenson (2017), J.T. Poston (2019), Cameron Young (2025)



18-Hole Record: 59, Brandt Snedeker (first round, 2018)



Wyndham Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

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Sedgefield Country Club, originally designed by legendary architect Donald Ross, is a Par 70 measuring 7,131 yards. The layout features four Par 3s, twelve Par 4s, and two Par 5s, rewarding precision over power. While the course offers plenty of birdie opportunities, players must navigate tree-lined fairways, strategically placed bunkers, and Ross's signature crowned, undulating greens to contend at the Wyndham Championship.

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield ranks as the 19th shortest course on the PGA TOUR schedule this season. The fairways average just 29 yards in width, making them the ninth narrowest on TOUR and placing a premium on accuracy off the tee. The greens are also slightly smaller than the TOUR average, measuring approximately 6,000 square feet, which puts added emphasis on precise approach play. With only 52 bunkers, the seventh fewest of any PGA TOUR venue, players are challenged more by positioning and shot-making than by an abundance of hazards.

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Wyndham Championship - Notable Par 3s

The four Par 3s at Sedgefield Country Club range from 174 to 235 yards, placing a premium on precise iron play and smart club selection. Last year's Wyndham Championship showed just how challenging they can be, as only one of the four Par 3s played under par for the week. The 174-yard 3rd hole was the lone exception, while the remaining three all played over par, making them some of the toughest tests on the course.

Hole 3 | Par 3 | 174 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 2.911 (Difficulty Rank - 13)

This mid-length par three hole is generally played into the prevailing wind and contains three of the deepest bunkers on the course, short and right. The large, somewhat subtle green narrows the deeper into the green one plays. Long and left is a very difficult up and down, with the green sloping away from the player.

Hole 7 | Par 3 | 223 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.068 (Difficulty Rank - 5)

On this long par three, the green is guarded on three sides by a deep creek and features a soft punch bowl green with very difficult hole locations in the corners. Par is a great score on this demanding hole.

Hole 12 | Par 3 | 235 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.007 (Difficulty Rank - 8)

The longest par three on the course will require a very precise approach into a dramatic two-tier green cut into the face of a hill. Anything short will roll well back from the green and require a difficult up and down. Dead center of this green is the preferred line and will give the player the best chance of escaping with a par or occasional birdie.

Hole 16 | Par 3 | 175 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.076 (Difficulty Rank - 4)

This short par three will provide the player an opportunity to be aggressive. However, the horseshoe-shaped green will wreak havoc on misplayed tee shots and chips from around the green. Two four-foot-deep pot bunkers guarding the green require a demanding short iron approach.

Wyndham Championship - Notable Par 4s

There are twelve Par 4s at Sedgefield Country Club, with the majority of those holes ranging between 400 and 500 yards. No. 8 is the shortest, listed at 374 yards, with the longest being No. 18, playing 507 yards. In terms of scoring average last season, the toughest par 4 at the Sedgefield Country Club was the 14th hole.

Hole 2 | Par 4 | 442 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.998 (Difficulty Rank - 10)

One of the best holes ever designed by Donald Ross. The tee shot will require a slight fade over the middle of three diagonal cross bunkers to set up the shortest and best line into a green that’s well-protected on the right by a creek. Approach shots should favor the left side of the green, which leans hard right toward the creek.

Hole 13 | Par 4 | 405 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.846 (Difficulty Rank - 14)

The 13th hole is one of the most strategic holes on the course. The left side of the landing area funnels into the left rough, leaving a blind approach over two cross bunkers. The smart play is along the right side, providing an open view and short iron into this highly undulating green.

Hole 17 | Par 4 | 406 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.832 (Difficulty Rank - 15)

One of the most beautiful holes in North Carolina. This deep, saddled fairway meanders up an old creek bed filled in by Ross. A short iron approach into the smallest green on the course is compounded by the difficulty of finding a level lie in the fairway. A natural ampitheatre surrounds the green, making it a great place to view an exciting finish.

Hole 18 | Par 4 | 507 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.192 (Difficulty Rank - 3)

This members’ par five converted to a long par four will be the most difficult on the course. A tee shot to the crest of the downhill-sloping fairway leaves an uphill long iron or fairway metal into this severely undulating hilltop green. The most difficult hole location is atop a large roll in the back right corner of the green. Birdies from this location will be difficult.

Wyndham Championship - Notable Par 5s

There are two Par 5s on the course: No. 5 and No. 15. All of these holes had a scoring average under par in 2025. Hole No. 5 was the easiest hole on the course last season.

Hole 5 | Par 5 | 529 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.327 (Difficulty Rank - 18)

The first par five of the course is easily reachable in two shots. However, a deep hollow running diagonally across the putting surface will make getting up and down for birdie a challenge. The key to this hole is finding a level lie in the well-undulating fairway. Any shot hit short of this green will roll well back down the fairway.

Hole 15 | Par 5 | 545 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.583 (Difficulty Rank - 17)

The ideal tee shot to this reachable par five is directly at the fairway bunker. The downhill tee shot must avoid the “sheeps” fescue grass to the right and just over the bunker. Deep bunkers surround this undulating green. The far back right corner pin is the most difficult location, especially if going for the green in two.

Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 17, 18

Wyndham Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bermudagrass)

Fairways Gained

Greens in Regulation %

Par 3 Scoring

Par 4 Scoring: 401-450 Yards

Par 5 Scoring: 500-550 Yards

Birdies or Better %

Proximity Gained: 100-175 Yards

Comparable Courses and Event History

Wyndham Championship - The Field

The 2026 Wyndham Championship features a 144-player field, with 16 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking set to tee it up at Sedgefield Country Club. World No. 3 Cameron Young headlines the field as he returns to Greensboro looking to successfully defend the title he captured here last season.

Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship

Winner - THE PLAYERS Championship

Winner - Masters Tournament

Winner - British Open

Winners of the Arnold Palmer, Memorial, Genesis (Last 3 Years )

Winner - FedExCup - Last Five Seasons

Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons

Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List

Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events

PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year

Open Qualifying

Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour

Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List

Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School

PGA TOUR University

Top 30 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List

Top 100 (Medical)

101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List

Major Medical Extension

Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts

Debutants in the Field (Event):

A.J. Ewart, Adrien Saddier, Aldrich Potgieter, Alex Fitzpatrick, Benjamin James, Blades Brown, Chandler Blanchet, Christo Lamprecht, Cooper Hrabak, Davis Chatfield, Jeffrey Kang, Jimmy Stanger, John Parry, John VanDerLaan, Johnny Keefer, Jordan L. Smith, Kensei Hirata, Kihei Akina, Marcelo Rozo, Marco Penge, Michael Brennan, Neal Shipley, Pontus Nyholm, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Stefano Mazzoli, Tyler Collet, Zachary Bauchou

Exemptions:

Kihei Akina : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Zac Blair : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Blades Brown : Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted Ben Kohles: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

Cameron Young – 2025

– 2025 Aaron Rai – 2024

– 2024 Lucas Glover – 2023

– 2023 Tom Kim – 2022

– 2022 J.T. Poston – 2021

– 2021 Brandt Snedeker – 2018, 2007

– 2018, 2007 Webb Simpson – 2011

Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

Kristoffer Reitan (WD), Kristoffer Ventura (IN)

Brendon Todd (WD), Matt Kuchar (IN)

Zac Blair (In; sponsor exemption)

Dan Brown (WD), Lanto Griffin (IN)

Michael Thorbjornsen (WD), Justin Lower (IN)

Wyndham Championship - The Odds

Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the Wyndham Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ *DPWT

(Recent -> Past) Last 5 Finishes at the Wyndham Championship

(Recent -> Past) Cameron Young +820 T8-2-T47-T43-T46 WON-T22 Patrick Cantlay +1600 T8-T28-MC-T14-MC MC-T31 Jackson Koivun +2300 T31-WON-T10-MC-T23 T5 Ben Griffin +2600 MC-T59-T21-T10-T17 T11-T7-MC-4 Justin Thomas +2600 T65-T50-T14-T17-T19 T12-MC-T56-T78 Maverick McNealy +3000 T34-MC-T55-T32-T10 T45-MC Hideki Matsuyama +3100 T5-T3-T14-T14-T65 T19-MC-MC-MC-T11

Wyndham Championship - Recent Horses for Courses

Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Sungjae Im 27 41 14 2 24 Billy Horschel - 7 4 27 - Cameron Young WON 22 - - - Mac Meissner 2 12 - - - Benjamin Griffin 11 7 MC 4 - Davis Thompson 11 12 22 - MC Aaron Rai 5 WON MC 71 - Adam Svensson MC 7 7 78 -

Wyndham Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses

Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Garrick Higgo MC MC MC MC - William Gordon MC MC MC - MC Kevin Yu MC MC MC - - Samuel Stevens MC MC MC - - Hank Lebioda - - MC MC MC Danny Willett - - MC MC - Ryan Gerard MC - MC - - Nick Dunlap MC MC - - - Kevin Roy MC - MC - - Joe Highsmith MC MC - - - Benjamin Silverman MC MC - - - Bud Cauley MC MC - - - Adam Schenk MC MC 64 MC MC Patton Kizzire 44 MC MC MC MC Chad Ramey MC 52 MC MC - Brandt Snedeker MC MC 45 - MC Erik van Rooyen WD MC MC - 37 Rafael Campos MC MC - - 74 Ben Martin - - MC MC 70 Ben Kohles MC MC - 54 - Dylan Wu - MC 51 MC - Zac Blair MC 45 MC - -

Wyndham Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

2025: Cameron Young (-22) Price: 66-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 2nd 3rd 22nd 28th 1st

2024: Aaron Rai (-18) Price: 35-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 29th 1st 1st 29th 28th

2023: Lucas Glover (-20) Price: 90-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 6th 1st 1st 52nd 15th

2022: Tom Kim (-20) Price: 40-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 36th 33rd 12th 74th 1st

2021: Kevin Kisner (-15) Price: 55-1



SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting 34th 12th 12th 26th 8th

Wyndham Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

2025: Cameron Young MC – The Open Championship (MAJ) T46 – Rocket Classic (PGA) T52 – Travelers Championship (PGA) T4 – U.S. Open (MAJ) T4 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)

2024: Aaron Rai T75 – The Open Championship (MAJ) T4 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) T7 – John Deere Classic (PGA) T2 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) T19 – U.S. Open (MAJ)

2023: Lucas Glover MC – 3M Open (PGA) 5 – Barbasol Championship (PGA) T6 – John Deere Classic (PGA) T4 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) MC – Travelers Championship (PGA)

2022: Tom Kim 7 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) T26 – 3M Open (PGA) T47 – The Open Championship (MAJ) 3 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA) 23 – U.S. Open (MAJ)

2021: Kevin Kisner 63 – WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (PGA) 73 – The Open Championship (PGA) T8 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA) T5 – Travelers Championship (PGA) T55 – U.S. Open (MAJ)



Wyndham Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event

2025: Cameron Young

Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club 2024 T22

2024: Aaron Rai

Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club 2023 2022 MC T71

2023: Lucas Glover

Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club 2022 2021 2020 2019 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 T54 MC MC T72 T28 T22 T18 MC MC

Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Chrysler Classic of Greensboro Chrysler Classic of Greensboro Chrysler Classic of Greensboro Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Forest Oaks Country Club Forest Oaks Country Club Forest Oaks Country Club 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 WD T30 7 T24 T20 T20 T6 T21 T57

2022: Tom Kim

Tournament Debut

2021: Kevin Kisner

Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club 2020 2017 2016 2016 2012 2011 T3 T42 T10 T8 T46 T59

Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

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