👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

2026 Wyndham Championship: PGA Betting and Fantasy Preview - Key Stats, Course Breakdown, Tournament Trends, TV Times, and More

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Cameron Young- PGA DFS Lineup Picks, Golf Bets

2026 Wyndham Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Sedgefield Country Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.

In This Article hide
Wyndham Championship - Tournament Information
Wyndham Championship - Course Information
Wyndham Championship - TV Information (ET)
Wyndham Championship - Weather
Wyndham Championship - Course/ Tournament History
Wyndham Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard
Wyndham Championship - Notable Par 3s
Wyndham Championship - Notable Par 4s
Wyndham Championship - Notable Par 5s
Wyndham Championship - Key Statistics
Wyndham Championship - The Field
Wyndham Championship - The Odds
Wyndham Championship - Recent Horses for Courses
Wyndham Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses
Wyndham Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
Wyndham Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
Wyndham Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event
More PGA Analysis and Picks

The PGA TOUR heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, this week for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. The tournament features a 144-player field as players battle in the final event of the regular season before the FedExCup Playoffs begin next week.

With only the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings advancing to next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, every point is crucial. Several notable players enter the week on the playoff bubble, including Mac Meissner (No. 71), Keegan Bradley (No. 72), Andrew Putnam (No. 73), and Johnny Keefer (No. 74). Jackson Koivun, who recently turned professional and earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the 3M Open, currently occupies the final playoff spot at No. 70.

For those who have followed my work in the past, you know my betting picks are usually included within this article. This year will be a little different, as my official plays will be part of our RotoBaller PGA Premium packages. To get access to my top plays throughout the 2026 season, check out our awesome options now.

Featured Promo! Save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass using discount code MASTERS, this week only! Win more with our DFS and Betting Packages, get expert tools and advice from proven winners including the Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, betting/props cheat sheet and more. GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

Wyndham Championship - Tournament Information

  • Dates: August 6th – August 9th, 2026
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, United States
  • Course: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Course Type: Parkland
  • Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)
  • Length: 7,131 yards
  • Format: 72-hole stroke play
  • Greens: Champion bermudagrass .120”
  • Fairways: Bermudagrass .400”
  • Rough: Bermudagrass 2.5”
  • Bunkers: 52
  • Water Hazard(s): 5 (In-Play on 6 Holes)
  • Average Green Size: 6,000 sq. ft.
  • Stimpmeter: 12.5 ft.
  • Purse/ Winner: $8,500,000 /$1,530,000
  • FedEx Cup Points: 500
  • Field: 144 Players
  • Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes
  • Playoff Format: Sudden Death  (18, 18, 17, then 18 played repeatedly)
  • Historic Cut Line:
    • 2025: -3
    • 2024: -4
    • 2023: -1
  • Course Scoring Average:
    • 2025: 69.17 (-0.83), Rank 24 of 50
    • 2024: 68.95 (-1.05), Difficulty Rank 23 of 51
    • 2023: 69.47 (-0.53), Difficulty Rank 22 of 50

 

Wyndham Championship - Course Information

Course Architect:

  • Course Architect: Donald Ross (1926)
  • Recent Renovations: Kris Spence (2007)

Comparable Courses:

  • Detroit Golf Club – Rocket Classic – RESULTS
  • Harbour Town Golf Links – RBC Heritage – RESULTS
  • Colonial Country Club – Charles Schwab Challenge – RESULTS
  • Waialae Country Club – Sony Open in Hawaii – RESULTS
  • Sea Island Resort – The RSM Classic – RESULTS

Designer Link (Donald Ross):

  • Detroit Golf Club – Donald Ross (1916) – Rocket Mortgage Classic
  • East Lake Golf Club – Donald Ross Renovation (1913) – TOUR Championship
  • Pinehurst No. 2 – Donald Ross (1907) – 2024 U.S. Open
  • Oak Hill Country Club (East Course) – Donald Ross (1926) – 2023 PGA Championship

Comparable Location (Greensboro, North Carolina):

  • Quail Hollow Club – Charlotte, North Carolina – 2025 PGA Championship / Truist Championship
  • Pinehurst No. 2 – Pinehurst, North Carolina – 2024 U.S. Open
  • Harbour Town Golf Links – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina – RBC Heritage
  • The Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic

Comparable Yardage (7,131 Yards):

  • Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course)– 7,123 Yards – Procore Championship
  • PGA WEST (Nicklaus Tournament Course) – 7,147 Yards – The American Express

Comparable Greens (Bermudagrass):

  • Kapalua (Plantation) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – The Sentry
  • Waialae Country Club – Bermudagrass .120” – Sony Open in Hawaii
  • PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
  • Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Champion ultradwarf bermudagrass .100” – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
  • East Lake Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass .115” – TOUR Championship
  • The Country Club of Jackson – Champion bermudagrass .110” – Sanderson Farms Championship
  • Port Royal Golf Course – TifEagle Bermudagrass .125″ – Butterfield Bermuda Championship
  • Sea Island Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass – The RSM Classic

Comparable Average Green Size (6,000 sq. ft.):

  • Dunes Golf and Beach Club – 6,000 sq. ft. – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
  • Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)– 6,000 sq. ft. – Corales Puntacana Championship

 

Wyndham Championship - TV Information (ET)

  • Round 1: Thursday, August 6th, 2026
    • ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 6:45 AM – 3:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
  • Round 2: Friday, August 7th, 2026
    • ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 6:45 AM – 3:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
  • Round 3: Saturday, August 8th, 2026
    • ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:45 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • CBS – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
  • Round 4: Sunday, August 9th, 2026
    • ESPN+ (PGA TOUR Live) – 7:45 AM – 1:00 PM
    • Golf Channel – 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
    • CBS – 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

 

Wyndham Championship - Weather

 

Wyndham Championship - Course/ Tournament History

The Wyndham Championship is one of the PGA TOUR's most historic events, tracing its roots back to 1938 when it debuted as the Greater Greensboro Open. As the seventh-longest running tournament on the PGA TOUR schedule, it has welcomed many of the game's greatest players, including Sam Snead, who still holds the tournament record with eight victories.

During its early years, the event was contested between Sedgefield Country Club and Starmount Forest Country Club, with players competing two rounds at each course from 1938 through 1942 before the tournament was suspended during World War II. When play resumed in 1945, the championship alternated annually between the two venues until Starmount became the exclusive host from 1952 through 1960.

Following the 1960 tournament, the event permanently returned to Sedgefield Country Club before moving to Forest Oaks Country Club in 1977, where it remained for the next 31 years. In 2008, after an extensive restoration of Sedgefield Country Club, the Wyndham Championship returned to its historic home, where it has been played ever since.

Today, the Wyndham Championship serves as the final event of the PGA TOUR regular season, making it one of the most important weeks on the calendar. Players on the FedExCup bubble have one last opportunity to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, while others are fighting to secure PGA TOUR cards, improve playoff positioning, or earn exemptions for the following season.

Sedgefield Country Club was originally designed by the legendary Donald Ross and opened for play in 1926. Like many of Ross's greatest designs, the course emphasizes strategy over power, rewarding players who consistently position the ball in the correct areas of the fairway and attack pins with precise iron play.

Ahead of the Wyndham Championship's return in 2008, renowned Donald Ross specialist Kris Spence oversaw a comprehensive restoration of the course. The project restored many of Ross's original design elements by rebuilding greens to their intended shapes and elevations, expanding putting surfaces, repositioning bunkers, and removing years of overgrown vegetation that had altered the course's strategic character.

Although modern equipment has significantly increased driving distance since Ross's era, Sedgefield has maintained its identity as one of the PGA TOUR's premier positional golf courses. Narrow, tree-lined fairways, classic Ross green complexes, and demanding Bermuda putting surfaces continue to place a premium on accuracy, elite approach play, and a strong short game rather than raw power.

Since returning to Sedgefield, the Wyndham Championship has consistently produced exciting finishes and breakthrough victories while remaining one of the TOUR's premier birdie-fests. With FedExCup Playoff berths and career-changing opportunities on the line every August, the tournament has become one of the most dramatic stops of the PGA TOUR season.

Previous Tournament Venues:

Duration: Course: Location:
2008-Present Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1977-2007 Forest Oaks Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1961-1976 Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1958-1960 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1957 Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1954-1956 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1953 Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1951-1952 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1950 Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1949 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1948 Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1947 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1946 Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1942; 1945 Starmount Forest Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina
1938-1941 Starmount Forest Country Club and Sedgefield Country Club Greensboro, North Carolina

Previous Tournament Names:

Duration: Tournament Name:
2007-Present Wyndham Championship
2003-2006 Chrysler Classic of Greensboro
1996-2002 Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic
1988-1995 KMart Greater Greensboro Open
1938-1942; 1945-1987 Greater Greensboro Open

Tournament Records:

  • Most Wins at Event:
    • 8 –  Sam Snead (1965, 1960, 1956, 1955, 1950, 1949, 1946, 1938)
  • 72-Hole Record:
    • 258, Henrik Stenson (2017), J.T. Poston (2019), Cameron Young (2025)
  • 18-Hole Record:
    • 59, Brandt Snedeker (first round, 2018)

Course Records:

  • 72-Hole Record:
    • 258, Henrik Stenson (2017), J.T. Poston (2019), Cameron Young (2025)
  • 18-Hole Record:
    • 59, Brandt Snedeker (first round, 2018)

 

Wyndham Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard

Sedgefield Country Club, originally designed by legendary architect Donald Ross, is a Par 70 measuring 7,131 yards. The layout features four Par 3s, twelve Par 4s, and two Par 5s, rewarding precision over power. While the course offers plenty of birdie opportunities, players must navigate tree-lined fairways, strategically placed bunkers, and Ross's signature crowned, undulating greens to contend at the Wyndham Championship.

At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield ranks as the 19th shortest course on the PGA TOUR schedule this season. The fairways average just 29 yards in width, making them the ninth narrowest on TOUR and placing a premium on accuracy off the tee. The greens are also slightly smaller than the TOUR average, measuring approximately 6,000 square feet, which puts added emphasis on precise approach play. With only 52 bunkers, the seventh fewest of any PGA TOUR venue, players are challenged more by positioning and shot-making than by an abundance of hazards.

Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium PGA DFS and Betting subscription? Check out the recent big winner below! Show your support for Patrick by using discount code GATOR to save 50% on any PGA Premium Pass, this week only. Gain full access to all Premium articles, DFS and betting tools, Lineup Optimizer, Research Station and weekly picks from proven winners!

GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

 

Wyndham Championship - Notable Par 3s

The four Par 3s at Sedgefield Country Club range from 174 to 235 yards, placing a premium on precise iron play and smart club selection. Last year's Wyndham Championship showed just how challenging they can be, as only one of the four Par 3s played under par for the week. The 174-yard 3rd hole was the lone exception, while the remaining three all played over par, making them some of the toughest tests on the course.

Hole 3 | Par 3 | 174 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 2.911 (Difficulty Rank - 13)

This mid-length par three hole is generally played into the prevailing wind and contains three of the deepest bunkers on the course, short and right. The large, somewhat subtle green narrows the deeper into the green one plays. Long and left is a very difficult up and down, with the green sloping away from the player.

Hole 7 | Par 3 | 223 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.068 (Difficulty Rank - 5)

On this long par three, the green is guarded on three sides by a deep creek and features a soft punch bowl green with very difficult hole locations in the corners. Par is a great score on this demanding hole.

Hole 12 | Par 3 | 235 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.007 (Difficulty Rank - 8)

The longest par three on the course will require a very precise approach into a dramatic two-tier green cut into the face of a hill. Anything short will roll well back from the green and require a difficult up and down. Dead center of this green is the preferred line and will give the player the best chance of escaping with a par or occasional birdie.

Hole 16 | Par 3 | 175 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.076 (Difficulty Rank - 4)

This short par three will provide the player an opportunity to be aggressive. However, the horseshoe-shaped green will wreak havoc on misplayed tee shots and chips from around the green. Two four-foot-deep pot bunkers guarding the green require a demanding short iron approach.

 

Wyndham Championship - Notable Par 4s

There are twelve Par 4s at Sedgefield Country Club, with the majority of those holes ranging between 400 and 500 yards. No. 8 is the shortest, listed at 374 yards, with the longest being No. 18, playing 507 yards. In terms of scoring average last season, the toughest par 4 at the Sedgefield Country Club was the 14th hole.

Hole 2 | Par 4 | 442 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.998 (Difficulty Rank - 10)

One of the best holes ever designed by Donald Ross. The tee shot will require a slight fade over the middle of three diagonal cross bunkers to set up the shortest and best line into a green that’s well-protected on the right by a creek. Approach shots should favor the left side of the green, which leans hard right toward the creek.

Hole 13 | Par 4 | 405 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.846 (Difficulty Rank - 14)

The 13th hole is one of the most strategic holes on the course. The left side of the landing area funnels into the left rough, leaving a blind approach over two cross bunkers. The smart play is along the right side, providing an open view and short iron into this highly undulating green.

Hole 17 | Par 4 | 406 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.832 (Difficulty Rank - 15)

One of the most beautiful holes in North Carolina. This deep, saddled fairway meanders up an old creek bed filled in by Ross. A short iron approach into the smallest green on the course is compounded by the difficulty of finding a level lie in the fairway. A natural ampitheatre surrounds the green, making it a great place to view an exciting finish.

Hole 18 | Par 4 | 507 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.192 (Difficulty Rank - 3)

This members’ par five converted to a long par four will be the most difficult on the course. A tee shot to the crest of the downhill-sloping fairway leaves an uphill long iron or fairway metal into this severely undulating hilltop green. The most difficult hole location is atop a large roll in the back right corner of the green. Birdies from this location will be difficult.

 

Wyndham Championship - Notable Par 5s

There are two Par 5s on the course: No. 5 and No. 15. All of these holes had a scoring average under par in 2025. Hole No. 5 was the easiest hole on the course last season.

Hole 5 | Par 5 | 529 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.327 (Difficulty Rank - 18)

The first par five of the course is easily reachable in two shots. However, a deep hollow running diagonally across the putting surface will make getting up and down for birdie a challenge. The key to this hole is finding a level lie in the well-undulating fairway. Any shot hit short of this green will roll well back down the fairway.

Hole 15 | Par 5 | 545 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.583 (Difficulty Rank - 17)

The ideal tee shot to this reachable par five is directly at the fairway bunker. The downhill tee shot must avoid the “sheeps” fescue grass to the right and just over the bunker. Deep bunkers surround this undulating green. The far back right corner pin is the most difficult location, especially if going for the green in two.

Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 17, 18

 

Wyndham Championship - Key Statistics

Strokes Gained: Off the Tee

Strokes Gained: Approach

Strokes Gained: Putting (Bermudagrass)

Fairways Gained

Greens in Regulation %

Par 3 Scoring

    Par 4 Scoring: 401-450 Yards

    Par 5 Scoring: 500-550 Yards

    Birdies or Better %

    Proximity Gained: 100-175 Yards

    Comparable Courses and Event History

    Wyndham Championship - The Field

    The 2026 Wyndham Championship features a 144-player field, with 16 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking set to tee it up at Sedgefield Country Club. World No. 3 Cameron Young headlines the field as he returns to Greensboro looking to successfully defend the title he captured here last season.

    Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:

    • Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship
    • Winner - THE PLAYERS Championship
    • Winner - Masters Tournament
    • Winner - British Open
    • Winners of the Arnold Palmer, Memorial, Genesis (Last 3 Years )
    • Winner - FedExCup - Last Five Seasons
    • Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons
    • Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
    • Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
    • Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events
    • PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    • Open Qualifying
    • Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
    • Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    • Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School
    • PGA TOUR University
    • Top 30 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
    • Top 100 (Medical)
    • 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
    • Major Medical Extension
    • Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts

    Debutants in the Field (Event):

    • A.J. Ewart, Adrien Saddier, Aldrich Potgieter, Alex Fitzpatrick, Benjamin James, Blades Brown, Chandler Blanchet, Christo Lamprecht, Cooper Hrabak, Davis Chatfield, Jeffrey Kang, Jimmy Stanger, John Parry, John VanDerLaan, Johnny Keefer, Jordan L. Smith, Kensei Hirata, Kihei Akina, Marcelo Rozo, Marco Penge, Michael Brennan, Neal Shipley, Pontus Nyholm, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Stefano Mazzoli, Tyler Collet, Zachary Bauchou

    Exemptions:

    • Kihei Akina: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Zac Blair: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Blades Brown: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
    • Ben Kohles: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted

    Previous Winners in the Field (Event):

    • Cameron Young – 2025
    • Aaron Rai– 2024
    • Lucas Glover – 2023
    • Tom Kim – 2022
    • J.T. Poston – 2021
    • Brandt Snedeker – 2018, 2007
    • Webb Simpson – 2011

    Notable Withdraws/ Changes:

    • Kristoffer Reitan (WD), Kristoffer Ventura (IN)
    • Brendon Todd (WD), Matt Kuchar (IN)
    • Zac Blair (In; sponsor exemption)
    • Dan Brown (WD), Lanto Griffin (IN)
    • Michael Thorbjornsen (WD), Justin Lower (IN)

    Wyndham Championship - The Odds

    Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the Wyndham Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.

    Golfer Odds Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ *DPWT
    (Recent -> Past)    		 Last 5 Finishes at the Wyndham Championship
    (Recent -> Past)
    Cameron Young +820 T8-2-T47-T43-T46 WON-T22
    Patrick Cantlay +1600 T8-T28-MC-T14-MC MC-T31
    Jackson Koivun +2300 T31-WON-T10-MC-T23 T5
    Ben Griffin +2600 MC-T59-T21-T10-T17 T11-T7-MC-4
    Justin Thomas +2600 T65-T50-T14-T17-T19 T12-MC-T56-T78
    Maverick McNealy +3000 T34-MC-T55-T32-T10 T45-MC
    Hideki Matsuyama +3100 T5-T3-T14-T14-T65 T19-MC-MC-MC-T11

    Wyndham Championship - Recent Horses for Courses

    Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship
    Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club
    Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021
    Sungjae Im 27 41 14 2 24
    Billy Horschel - 7 4 27 -
    Cameron Young WON 22 - - -
    Mac Meissner 2 12 - - -
    Benjamin Griffin 11 7 MC 4 -
    Davis Thompson 11 12 22 - MC
    Aaron Rai 5 WON MC 71 -
    Adam Svensson MC 7 7 78 -

    Wyndham Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses

    Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship
    Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club
    Golfer 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021
    Garrick Higgo MC MC MC MC -
    William Gordon MC MC MC - MC
    Kevin Yu MC MC MC - -
    Samuel Stevens MC MC MC - -
    Hank Lebioda - - MC MC MC
    Danny Willett - - MC MC -
    Ryan Gerard MC - MC - -
    Nick Dunlap MC MC - - -
    Kevin Roy MC - MC - -
    Joe Highsmith MC MC - - -
    Benjamin Silverman MC MC - - -
    Bud Cauley MC MC - - -
    Adam Schenk MC MC 64 MC MC
    Patton Kizzire 44 MC MC MC MC
    Chad Ramey MC 52 MC MC -
    Brandt Snedeker MC MC 45 - MC
    Erik van Rooyen WD MC MC - 37
    Rafael Campos MC MC - - 74
    Ben Martin - - MC MC 70
    Ben Kohles MC MC - 54 -
    Dylan Wu - MC 51 MC -
    Zac Blair MC 45 MC - -

     

    Wyndham Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)

    • 2025: Cameron Young (-22)
      • Price: 66-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    2nd 3rd 22nd 28th 1st
    • 2024: Aaron Rai (-18)
      • Price: 35-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    29th 1st 1st 29th 28th
    • 2023: Lucas Glover (-20)
      • Price: 90-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    6th 1st 1st 52nd 15th
    • 2022: Tom Kim (-20)
      • Price: 40-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    36th 33rd 12th 74th 1st
    • 2021: Kevin Kisner (-15)
      • Price: 55-1
    SG: Off the Tee SG: Tee to Green SG: Approach SG: Around the Green SG: Putting
    34th 12th 12th 26th 8th

     

    Wyndham Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)

    • 2025: Cameron Young
      • MC – The Open Championship (MAJ)
      • T46 – Rocket  Classic (PGA)
      • T52 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
      • T4 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
      • T4 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
    • 2024: Aaron Rai
      • T75 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
      • T4 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA)
      • T7 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
      • T2 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
      • T19 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
    • 2023: Lucas Glover
      • MC – 3M Open (PGA)
      • 5 – Barbasol Championship (PGA)
      • T6 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
      • T4 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
      • MC – Travelers Championship (PGA)
    • 2022: Tom Kim
      • 7 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
      • T26 – 3M Open (PGA)
      • T47 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
      • 3 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA)
      • 23 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
    • 2021: Kevin Kisner
      • 63 – WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (PGA)
      • 73 – The Open Championship (PGA)
      • T8 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
      • T5 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
      • T55 – U.S. Open (MAJ)

     

    Wyndham Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event

    2025: Cameron Young

    Wyndham Championship
    Sedgefield Country Club
    2024
    T22

    2024: Aaron Rai

    Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship
    Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club
    2023 2022
    MC T71

    2023: Lucas Glover

    Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship
    Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club
    2022 2021 2020 2019 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013
    T54 MC MC T72 T28 T22 T18 MC MC
    Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Chrysler Classic of Greensboro Chrysler Classic of Greensboro Chrysler Classic of Greensboro
    Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Forest Oaks Country Club Forest Oaks Country Club Forest Oaks Country Club
    2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004
    WD T30 7 T24 T20 T20 T6 T21 T57

    2022: Tom Kim

    • Tournament Debut

    2021: Kevin Kisner

    Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship Wyndham Championship
    Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club Sedgefield Country Club
    2020 2017 2016 2016 2012 2011
    T3 T42 T10 T8 T46 T59

    Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!

    LIKE ROTOBALLER?

    See RotoBaller at the top of Google

    CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

    More PGA Analysis and Picks

    PGA Power Rankings: 2026 Wyndham Championship
    OAD Picks: Rocket Classic (Premium)
    PGA Bets, Props for Novig: 2026 Rocket Classi
    PGA DFS Roundtable: Rocket (Premium)



    Win More With RotoBaller

    Win more with expert tools and advice from proven winners! RotoBaller's PGA Premium Packages feature several savvy analysts and proven winners for DFS and betting.

    Our very own Joe Nicely took down a big DraftKings DFS tournament for the Travelers Championship. And as an encore, RotoBaller subscriber @tenndolly2 won $100K on FanDuel with the help of Joe and the rest of our Premium PGA team:

    Between all the incredible Premium PGA DFS and Betting content and tools we put out each week, and our Premium Slack Community where we chat with our subscribers before lineups lock, RotoBaller PGA subscribers are armed with the tools, analysis, and advice to win more.

    REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

    Robbie Ray

    Padres Finalizing a Deal for Pitcher Robbie Ray
    Mike Evans

    Misses Practice With Quad Strain
    A.J. Brown

    Keeps Practicing After Dislocating Thumb
    Daniel Rodriguez

    Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
    Xavier Worthy

    Expected to Miss a Few Days With Shoulder Sprain
    Jahmyr Gibbs

    Still Not Practicing at Lions Camp
    Luther Burden III

    the "Clear Front-Runner to be WR1"
    Taylor Ward

    Mariners Land Taylor Ward in Trade With the Orioles
    Adley Rutschman

    Red Sox Discussing Trade for Adley Rutschman
    Jo Adell

    Guardians Acquiring Jo Adell From the Angels
    CFB

    Notre Dame-USC Rivalry Renewed Beginning in 2030
    Uroš Medić

    Uros Medic Gets First-Round TKO Win
    Jan Blachowicz

    Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
    Brock Bowers

    Has Been the Star of Raiders Training Camp
    Navajo Stirling

    Extends Win Streak
    Bryce Harper

    Expected to Move to the Outfield
    Marcin Tybura

    Loses Third Fight in a Row
    Fernando Mendoza

    "Living in the Building"
    Aleksandar Rakic

    Gets Back In The Win Column
    Arjun Nimmala

    Top Prospect Arjun Nimmala Shipped to Angels in Major Trade
    CFB

    JC French Leading Cincinnati Quarterback Battle Entering Fall Practice
    Luis Arraez

    Shipped to Phillies in Major Trade
    José Soriano

    Jose Soriano Traded to Blue Jays
    NBA

    Patty Mills Stays Committed to ASVEL
    Cam Skattebo

    the Giants' Clear Lead Back
    Nikola Vučević

    Magic Kept Nikola Vucevic From Zvezda Move
    NBA

    Lonnie Walker IV Likely Staying in Europe
    Duško Todorović

    Dusko Todorovic Gets Submitted In The First Round
    NBA

    Trendon Watford Nearing EuroLeague Move
    Robert Valentin

    Earns Second UFC Win
    Bennedict Mathurin

    Bulls Could Drop Out of Bennedict Mathurin Sweepstakes
    Nikola Jović

    Nikola Jovic is Open to Different Roles
    Moses Moody

    Targeting September Return
    Naji Marshall

    Signs Three-Year Deal with Mavericks
    Shohei Ohtani

    Expected to Resume Throwing, Remains on Track for Pitching Return
    Kevin Gausman

    Traded to Cubs, Adds Veteran Presence to Rotation
    Tarik Skubal

    Set for Dodgers Debut, Poised to Bolster Rotation
    Luis García Jr.

    Yankees Acquire Luis Garcia Jr. From the Nationals
    Washington Nationals

    Yankees in Talks to Acquire Luis Garcia Jr.
    Vita Vea

    Buccaneers Don't Plan to Trade Vita Vea
    Tucker Kraft

    Could Participate in Joint Practice Later This Month
    Jonathan Taylor

    has "Faith" in Colts Giving him a New Deal
    Jahmyr Gibbs

    Lions Don't Seem to be Very Active in Contract Talks With Jahmyr Gibbs
    Freddy Peralta

    Rays Acquiring Freddy Peralta From the Mets
    Jeremiyah Love

    Listed as RB2 on Arizona's Depth Chart
    MLB

    Several Owners Believe the Entire 2027 Season Could be Wiped Out
    CFB

    Tanook Hines Limited to Start Fall Practice
    Travis Hunter

    Making Plays on Both Sides of the Ball
    Vít Krejčí

    Vit Krejci Gets $250,000 Guarantee From Blazers
    Domantas Sabonis

    Kings Urged to Keep Domantas Sabonis
    Zach LaVine

    Kings May Showcase Zach LaVine
    Isaac Jones

    Targets Standard Deal with Pistons
    Golden State Warriors

    Kelly Olynyk Draws Warriors Interest
    Luis Castillo

    Mariners Trade Luis Castillo to the White Sox
    Tarik Skubal

    Traded to Dodgers for Three Prospects
    Klay Thompson

    Heat Waiting on Klay Thompson Buyout Path
    De'Andre Hunter

    Eyes Kings Starting Spot
    Darius Acuff Jr.

    Could Start for Kings
    Jeremy Sochan

    Joins Trail Blazers
    Gary Payton II

    Stays With Warriors
    Xavier Worthy

    Believed to Have Avoided a Major Injury on Saturday
    Ryan O'Hearn

    Out 6-8 Weeks With Quadriceps Strain
    Cyrus Allen

    Tests Reveal Shin Bruise for Cyrus Allen
    Randy Arozarena

    Mariners Listening to Offers on Randy Arozarena
    George Kirby

    Could Be Moved Before the Trade Deadline
    Deebo Samuel Sr.

    Makes Immediate Impact in First Practice Back
    Bijan Robinson

    Falcons Still Working on a Potential Deal with Bijan Robinson
    Xavier Worthy

    Leaves Practice Early on Saturday With Shoulder Injury
    Ricky Pearsall

    Expected to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
    Trevor Lawrence

    "Significantly Ahead" of Where He Was Last Year
    Zeke Nnaji

    Bucks Could Absorb Zeke Nnaji's Contract
    Pat Connaughton

    Hornets Could Waive Pat Connaughton
    Tyrese Maxey

    Aims for Team USA Debut
    Matvei Michkov

    Eyes Bounce-Back Season After Intensive Offseason Training
    NJ

    Devils Sign Colin White to Two-Way Contract
    NHL

    Tomas Nosek Signs With Hometown Team
    Brett Pesce

    Healthy for New Season
    Collin Graf

    Re-Ups With Sharks for Three Years
    Tommy Novak

    Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Penguins
    Willson Contreras

    Pulled After Getting Hit in the Head by a Pitch
    Daniel Rodriguez

    An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
    Uroš Medić

    Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
    Navajo Stirling

    Looks To Remain Unbeaten
    Jan Blachowicz

    In Dire Need Of Win
    Marcin Tybura

    Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
    Aleksandar Rakic

    Set For Heavyweight Debut
    Robert Valentin

    Looks For His Second UFC Win
    CFB

    Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
    CFB

    Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
    Duško Todorović

    Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
    CFB

    Ja'Kyrian Turner Set to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield
    CFB

    Georgia Tech to Add DeAndre Hopkins to Staff
    CFB

    Julian Sayin Up 10 Pounds Heading into 2026
    CFB

    Bob Chesney Says Nico Iamaleava is Growing as a Leader
    CFB

    David Braun Says Chip Kelly Hire was "Transformative"
    CFB

    Bryce Underwood to Run More in 2026?
    NHL

    Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
    NHL

    Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
    Drake Batherson

    Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
    WPG

    Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
    Quinn Hughes

    and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
    Macklin Celebrini

    Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
    CFB

    Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
    CFB

    Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
    CFB

    Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
    CFB

    Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
    Xander Schauffele

    Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
    Michael Brennan

    Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
    CFB

    Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
    Hideki Matsuyama

    Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
    Jackson Koivun

    Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
    Michael Kim

    Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
    PGA

    Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
    Power your platform with our news
    View All News
    RANKINGS
    C
    1B
    2B
    3B
    SS
    OF
    SP
    RP
    View All Players

    RANKINGS

    QB
    RB
    WR
    TE
    K
    DEF
    View All Players

    MORE RECENT ARTICLES

    Updated 2026 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker
    2026 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker
    Start/Sit Chart: Pitcher Matchups (8/3-8/9)
    Start/Sit Chart: Hitter Matchups (8/3-8/9)