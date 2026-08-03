2026 Wyndham Championship betting and fantasy golf preview with key stats, Sedgefield Country Club course breakdown, field analysis, and TV times for this week’s PGA Tour event.
The PGA TOUR heads to Greensboro, North Carolina, this week for the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. The tournament features a 144-player field as players battle in the final event of the regular season before the FedExCup Playoffs begin next week.
With only the top 70 players in the FedExCup standings advancing to next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, every point is crucial. Several notable players enter the week on the playoff bubble, including Mac Meissner (No. 71), Keegan Bradley (No. 72), Andrew Putnam (No. 73), and Johnny Keefer (No. 74). Jackson Koivun, who recently turned professional and earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the 3M Open, currently occupies the final playoff spot at No. 70.
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Wyndham Championship - Tournament Information
- Dates: August 6th – August 9th, 2026
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina, United States
- Course: Sedgefield Country Club
- Course Type: Parkland
- Par: 70 (4x 3’s / 12x 4’s / 2x 5’s)
- Length: 7,131 yards
- Format: 72-hole stroke play
- Greens: Champion bermudagrass .120”
- Fairways: Bermudagrass .400”
- Rough: Bermudagrass 2.5”
- Bunkers: 52
- Water Hazard(s): 5 (In-Play on 6 Holes)
- Average Green Size: 6,000 sq. ft.
- Stimpmeter: 12.5 ft.
- Purse/ Winner: $8,500,000 /$1,530,000
- FedEx Cup Points: 500
- Field: 144 Players
- Cut: Top 65 and Ties – 36 Holes
- Playoff Format: Sudden Death (18, 18, 17, then 18 played repeatedly)
- Historic Cut Line:
- 2025: -3
- 2024: -4
- 2023: -1
- Course Scoring Average:
- 2025: 69.17 (-0.83), Rank 24 of 50
- 2024: 68.95 (-1.05), Difficulty Rank 23 of 51
- 2023: 69.47 (-0.53), Difficulty Rank 22 of 50
Wyndham Championship - Course Information
Course Architect:
Comparable Courses:
- Detroit Golf Club – Rocket Classic – RESULTS
- Harbour Town Golf Links – RBC Heritage – RESULTS
- Colonial Country Club – Charles Schwab Challenge – RESULTS
- Waialae Country Club – Sony Open in Hawaii – RESULTS
- Sea Island Resort – The RSM Classic – RESULTS
Designer Link (Donald Ross):
- Detroit Golf Club – Donald Ross (1916) – Rocket Mortgage Classic
- East Lake Golf Club – Donald Ross Renovation (1913) – TOUR Championship
- Pinehurst No. 2 – Donald Ross (1907) – 2024 U.S. Open
- Oak Hill Country Club (East Course) – Donald Ross (1926) – 2023 PGA Championship
Comparable Location (Greensboro, North Carolina):
- Quail Hollow Club – Charlotte, North Carolina – 2025 PGA Championship / Truist Championship
- Pinehurst No. 2 – Pinehurst, North Carolina – 2024 U.S. Open
- Harbour Town Golf Links – Hilton Head Island, South Carolina – RBC Heritage
- The Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
Comparable Yardage (7,131 Yards):
Comparable Greens (Bermudagrass):
- Kapalua (Plantation) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – The Sentry
- Waialae Country Club – Bermudagrass .120” – Sony Open in Hawaii
- PGA National Resort (The Champion Course) – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge – TifEagle bermudagrass .110” – Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Dunes Golf and Beach Club – Champion ultradwarf bermudagrass .100” – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- East Lake Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass .115” – TOUR Championship
- The Country Club of Jackson – Champion bermudagrass .110” – Sanderson Farms Championship
- Port Royal Golf Course – TifEagle Bermudagrass .125″ – Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Sea Island Golf Club – TifEagle bermudagrass – The RSM Classic
Comparable Average Green Size (6,000 sq. ft.):
- Dunes Golf and Beach Club – 6,000 sq. ft. – ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
- Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)– 6,000 sq. ft. – Corales Puntacana Championship
Wyndham Championship - TV Information (ET)
Wyndham Championship - Weather
Wyndham Championship - Course/ Tournament History
The Wyndham Championship is one of the PGA TOUR's most historic events, tracing its roots back to 1938 when it debuted as the Greater Greensboro Open. As the seventh-longest running tournament on the PGA TOUR schedule, it has welcomed many of the game's greatest players, including Sam Snead, who still holds the tournament record with eight victories.
During its early years, the event was contested between Sedgefield Country Club and Starmount Forest Country Club, with players competing two rounds at each course from 1938 through 1942 before the tournament was suspended during World War II. When play resumed in 1945, the championship alternated annually between the two venues until Starmount became the exclusive host from 1952 through 1960.
Following the 1960 tournament, the event permanently returned to Sedgefield Country Club before moving to Forest Oaks Country Club in 1977, where it remained for the next 31 years. In 2008, after an extensive restoration of Sedgefield Country Club, the Wyndham Championship returned to its historic home, where it has been played ever since.
Today, the Wyndham Championship serves as the final event of the PGA TOUR regular season, making it one of the most important weeks on the calendar. Players on the FedExCup bubble have one last opportunity to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs, while others are fighting to secure PGA TOUR cards, improve playoff positioning, or earn exemptions for the following season.
Sedgefield Country Club was originally designed by the legendary Donald Ross and opened for play in 1926. Like many of Ross's greatest designs, the course emphasizes strategy over power, rewarding players who consistently position the ball in the correct areas of the fairway and attack pins with precise iron play.
Ahead of the Wyndham Championship's return in 2008, renowned Donald Ross specialist Kris Spence oversaw a comprehensive restoration of the course. The project restored many of Ross's original design elements by rebuilding greens to their intended shapes and elevations, expanding putting surfaces, repositioning bunkers, and removing years of overgrown vegetation that had altered the course's strategic character.
Although modern equipment has significantly increased driving distance since Ross's era, Sedgefield has maintained its identity as one of the PGA TOUR's premier positional golf courses. Narrow, tree-lined fairways, classic Ross green complexes, and demanding Bermuda putting surfaces continue to place a premium on accuracy, elite approach play, and a strong short game rather than raw power.
Since returning to Sedgefield, the Wyndham Championship has consistently produced exciting finishes and breakthrough victories while remaining one of the TOUR's premier birdie-fests. With FedExCup Playoff berths and career-changing opportunities on the line every August, the tournament has become one of the most dramatic stops of the PGA TOUR season.
Previous Tournament Venues:
|Duration:
|Course:
|Location:
|2008-Present
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1977-2007
|Forest Oaks Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1961-1976
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1958-1960
|Starmount Forest Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1957
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1954-1956
|Starmount Forest Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1953
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1951-1952
|Starmount Forest Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1950
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1949
|Starmount Forest Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1948
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1947
|Starmount Forest Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1946
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1942; 1945
|Starmount Forest Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
|1938-1941
|Starmount Forest Country Club and Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, North Carolina
Previous Tournament Names:
|Duration:
|Tournament Name:
|2007-Present
|Wyndham Championship
|2003-2006
|Chrysler Classic of Greensboro
|1996-2002
|Greater Greensboro Chrysler Classic
|1988-1995
|KMart Greater Greensboro Open
|1938-1942; 1945-1987
|Greater Greensboro Open
Tournament Records:
- Most Wins at Event:
- 8 – Sam Snead (1965, 1960, 1956, 1955, 1950, 1949, 1946, 1938)
- 72-Hole Record:
- 258, Henrik Stenson (2017), J.T. Poston (2019), Cameron Young (2025)
- 18-Hole Record:
- 59, Brandt Snedeker (first round, 2018)
Course Records:
- 72-Hole Record:
- 258, Henrik Stenson (2017), J.T. Poston (2019), Cameron Young (2025)
- 18-Hole Record:
- 59, Brandt Snedeker (first round, 2018)
Wyndham Championship - Course Guide/ Scorecard
Sedgefield Country Club, originally designed by legendary architect Donald Ross, is a Par 70 measuring 7,131 yards. The layout features four Par 3s, twelve Par 4s, and two Par 5s, rewarding precision over power. While the course offers plenty of birdie opportunities, players must navigate tree-lined fairways, strategically placed bunkers, and Ross's signature crowned, undulating greens to contend at the Wyndham Championship.
At 7,131 yards, Sedgefield ranks as the 19th shortest course on the PGA TOUR schedule this season. The fairways average just 29 yards in width, making them the ninth narrowest on TOUR and placing a premium on accuracy off the tee. The greens are also slightly smaller than the TOUR average, measuring approximately 6,000 square feet, which puts added emphasis on precise approach play. With only 52 bunkers, the seventh fewest of any PGA TOUR venue, players are challenged more by positioning and shot-making than by an abundance of hazards.
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Wyndham Championship - Notable Par 3s
The four Par 3s at Sedgefield Country Club range from 174 to 235 yards, placing a premium on precise iron play and smart club selection. Last year's Wyndham Championship showed just how challenging they can be, as only one of the four Par 3s played under par for the week. The 174-yard 3rd hole was the lone exception, while the remaining three all played over par, making them some of the toughest tests on the course.
Hole 3 | Par 3 | 174 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 2.911 (Difficulty Rank - 13)
This mid-length par three hole is generally played into the prevailing wind and contains three of the deepest bunkers on the course, short and right. The large, somewhat subtle green narrows the deeper into the green one plays. Long and left is a very difficult up and down, with the green sloping away from the player.
Hole 7 | Par 3 | 223 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.068 (Difficulty Rank - 5)
On this long par three, the green is guarded on three sides by a deep creek and features a soft punch bowl green with very difficult hole locations in the corners. Par is a great score on this demanding hole.
Hole 12 | Par 3 | 235 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.007 (Difficulty Rank - 8)
The longest par three on the course will require a very precise approach into a dramatic two-tier green cut into the face of a hill. Anything short will roll well back from the green and require a difficult up and down. Dead center of this green is the preferred line and will give the player the best chance of escaping with a par or occasional birdie.
Hole 16 | Par 3 | 175 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.076 (Difficulty Rank - 4)
This short par three will provide the player an opportunity to be aggressive. However, the horseshoe-shaped green will wreak havoc on misplayed tee shots and chips from around the green. Two four-foot-deep pot bunkers guarding the green require a demanding short iron approach.
Wyndham Championship - Notable Par 4s
There are twelve Par 4s at Sedgefield Country Club, with the majority of those holes ranging between 400 and 500 yards. No. 8 is the shortest, listed at 374 yards, with the longest being No. 18, playing 507 yards. In terms of scoring average last season, the toughest par 4 at the Sedgefield Country Club was the 14th hole.
Hole 2 | Par 4 | 442 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.998 (Difficulty Rank - 10)
One of the best holes ever designed by Donald Ross. The tee shot will require a slight fade over the middle of three diagonal cross bunkers to set up the shortest and best line into a green that’s well-protected on the right by a creek. Approach shots should favor the left side of the green, which leans hard right toward the creek.
Hole 13 | Par 4 | 405 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.846 (Difficulty Rank - 14)
The 13th hole is one of the most strategic holes on the course. The left side of the landing area funnels into the left rough, leaving a blind approach over two cross bunkers. The smart play is along the right side, providing an open view and short iron into this highly undulating green.
Hole 17 | Par 4 | 406 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 3.832 (Difficulty Rank - 15)
One of the most beautiful holes in North Carolina. This deep, saddled fairway meanders up an old creek bed filled in by Ross. A short iron approach into the smallest green on the course is compounded by the difficulty of finding a level lie in the fairway. A natural ampitheatre surrounds the green, making it a great place to view an exciting finish.
Hole 18 | Par 4 | 507 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.192 (Difficulty Rank - 3)
This members’ par five converted to a long par four will be the most difficult on the course. A tee shot to the crest of the downhill-sloping fairway leaves an uphill long iron or fairway metal into this severely undulating hilltop green. The most difficult hole location is atop a large roll in the back right corner of the green. Birdies from this location will be difficult.
Wyndham Championship - Notable Par 5s
There are two Par 5s on the course: No. 5 and No. 15. All of these holes had a scoring average under par in 2025. Hole No. 5 was the easiest hole on the course last season.
Hole 5 | Par 5 | 529 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.327 (Difficulty Rank - 18)
The first par five of the course is easily reachable in two shots. However, a deep hollow running diagonally across the putting surface will make getting up and down for birdie a challenge. The key to this hole is finding a level lie in the well-undulating fairway. Any shot hit short of this green will roll well back down the fairway.
Hole 15 | Par 5 | 545 Yards | 2025 Stroke Average: 4.583 (Difficulty Rank - 17)
The ideal tee shot to this reachable par five is directly at the fairway bunker. The downhill tee shot must avoid the “sheeps” fescue grass to the right and just over the bunker. Deep bunkers surround this undulating green. The far back right corner pin is the most difficult location, especially if going for the green in two.
Featured/ Signature Hole(s): 17, 18
Wyndham Championship - Key Statistics
Strokes Gained: Off the Tee
Strokes Gained: Approach
Strokes Gained: Putting (Bermudagrass)
Fairways Gained
Greens in Regulation %
Par 3 Scoring
Par 4 Scoring: 401-450 Yards
Par 5 Scoring: 500-550 Yards
Birdies or Better %
Proximity Gained: 100-175 Yards
Comparable Courses and Event History
Wyndham Championship - The Field
The 2026 Wyndham Championship features a 144-player field, with 16 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking set to tee it up at Sedgefield Country Club. World No. 3 Cameron Young headlines the field as he returns to Greensboro looking to successfully defend the title he captured here last season.
Basis of qualification for each entrant this week:
- Winner - PGA/U.S. Open Championship
- Winner - THE PLAYERS Championship
- Winner - Masters Tournament
- Winner - British Open
- Winners of the Arnold Palmer, Memorial, Genesis (Last 3 Years )
- Winner - FedExCup - Last Five Seasons
- Tournament Winner in Past Two Seasons
- Top 70 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
- Top 100 on prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
- Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- PGA Club Professional Champion - 6 Events
- PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
- Open Qualifying
- Leading 10 players (not otherwise exempt) on DP World Tour
- Top 20 Prior Season Korn Ferry Tour Points List
- Top 5 from PGA TOUR Q-School
- PGA TOUR University
- Top 30 on Prior Years FedExCup Points List
- Top 100 (Medical)
- 101-110 prior season FedExCup Fall Points List
- Major Medical Extension
- Reorder for 111-125/300 Career Cuts
Debutants in the Field (Event):
Exemptions:
- Kihei Akina: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Zac Blair: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Blades Brown: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
- Ben Kohles: Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
Previous Winners in the Field (Event):
- Cameron Young – 2025
- Aaron Rai– 2024
- Lucas Glover – 2023
- Tom Kim – 2022
- J.T. Poston – 2021
- Brandt Snedeker – 2018, 2007
- Webb Simpson – 2011
Notable Withdraws/ Changes:
- Kristoffer Reitan (WD), Kristoffer Ventura (IN)
- Brendon Todd (WD), Matt Kuchar (IN)
- Zac Blair (In; sponsor exemption)
- Dan Brown (WD), Lanto Griffin (IN)
- Michael Thorbjornsen (WD), Justin Lower (IN)
Wyndham Championship - The Odds
Here’s a breakdown of the top players in the field for this year’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, ranked by current betting odds (via DraftKings). The table below details each player’s five most recent finishes on the PGA Tour/ DP World Tour and their last results at the Wyndham Championship. My top plays of the week are included in the PGA Premium package.
|Golfer
|Odds
|Last 5 Finishes on the PGA TOUR/ *DPWT
(Recent -> Past)
|Last 5 Finishes at the Wyndham Championship
(Recent -> Past)
|Cameron Young
|+820
|T8-2-T47-T43-T46
|WON-T22
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1600
|T8-T28-MC-T14-MC
|MC-T31
|Jackson Koivun
|+2300
|T31-WON-T10-MC-T23
|T5
|Ben Griffin
|+2600
|MC-T59-T21-T10-T17
|T11-T7-MC-4
|Justin Thomas
|+2600
|T65-T50-T14-T17-T19
|T12-MC-T56-T78
|Maverick McNealy
|+3000
|T34-MC-T55-T32-T10
|T45-MC
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+3100
|T5-T3-T14-T14-T65
|T19-MC-MC-MC-T11
Wyndham Championship - Recent Horses for Courses
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Golfer
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Sungjae Im
|27
|41
|14
|2
|24
|Billy Horschel
|-
|7
|4
|27
|-
|Cameron Young
|WON
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Mac Meissner
|2
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Benjamin Griffin
|11
|7
|MC
|4
|-
|Davis Thompson
|11
|12
|22
|-
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|5
|WON
|MC
|71
|-
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|7
|7
|78
|-
Wyndham Championship - Recent Donkeys for Courses
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Golfer
|2025
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|-
|William Gordon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|-
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|Samuel Stevens
|MC
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|Hank Lebioda
|-
|-
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Danny Willett
|-
|-
|MC
|MC
|-
|Ryan Gerard
|MC
|-
|MC
|-
|-
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|-
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|-
|MC
|-
|-
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|-
|Benjamin Silverman
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|-
|Bud Cauley
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|-
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|44
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|-
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|45
|-
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|WD
|MC
|MC
|-
|37
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|-
|-
|74
|Ben Martin
|-
|-
|MC
|MC
|70
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|MC
|-
|54
|-
|Dylan Wu
|-
|MC
|51
|MC
|-
|Zac Blair
|MC
|45
|MC
|-
|-
Wyndham Championship - Previous Winners' Scores, Prices, and Strokes Gained (Rank at Tournament)
- 2025: Cameron Young (-22)
- Price: 66-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|2nd
|3rd
|22nd
|28th
|1st
- 2024: Aaron Rai (-18)
- Price: 35-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|29th
|1st
|1st
|29th
|28th
- 2023: Lucas Glover (-20)
- Price: 90-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|6th
|1st
|1st
|52nd
|15th
- 2022: Tom Kim (-20)
- Price: 40-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|36th
|33rd
|12th
|74th
|1st
- 2021: Kevin Kisner (-15)
- Price: 55-1
|SG: Off the Tee
|SG: Tee to Green
|SG: Approach
|SG: Around the Green
|SG: Putting
|34th
|12th
|12th
|26th
|8th
Wyndham Championship - Previous Winners Incoming Form (Last 5 Starts)
- 2025: Cameron Young
- MC – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- T46 – Rocket Classic (PGA)
- T52 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- T4 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
- T4 – RBC Canadian Open (PGA)
- 2024: Aaron Rai
- T75 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- T4 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA)
- T7 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
- T2 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- T19 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
- 2023: Lucas Glover
- MC – 3M Open (PGA)
- 5 – Barbasol Championship (PGA)
- T6 – John Deere Classic (PGA)
- T4 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- MC – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- 2022: Tom Kim
- 7 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- T26 – 3M Open (PGA)
- T47 – The Open Championship (MAJ)
- 3 – Genesis Scottish Open (PGA)
- 23 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
- 2021: Kevin Kisner
- 63 – WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational (PGA)
- 73 – The Open Championship (PGA)
- T8 – Rocket Mortgage Classic (PGA)
- T5 – Travelers Championship (PGA)
- T55 – U.S. Open (MAJ)
Wyndham Championship - Previous Winners' Finishes at Event
2025: Cameron Young
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club
|2024
|T22
2024: Aaron Rai
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|2023
|2022
|MC
|T71
2023: Lucas Glover
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|2017
|2016
|2015
|2014
|2013
|T54
|MC
|MC
|T72
|T28
|T22
|T18
|MC
|MC
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Chrysler Classic of Greensboro
|Chrysler Classic of Greensboro
|Chrysler Classic of Greensboro
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Forest Oaks Country Club
|Forest Oaks Country Club
|Forest Oaks Country Club
|2012
|2011
|2010
|2009
|2008
|2007
|2006
|2005
|2004
|WD
|T30
|7
|T24
|T20
|T20
|T6
|T21
|T57
2022: Tom Kim
- Tournament Debut
2021: Kevin Kisner
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Wyndham Championship
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|Sedgefield Country Club
|2020
|2017
|2016
|2016
|2012
|2011
|T3
|T42
|T10
|T8
|T46
|T59
Best of luck, and as always, you can find me on X @GatorBetting and Instagram @Gator_Sports_Betting!
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Our very own Joe Nicely took down a big DraftKings DFS tournament for the Travelers Championship. And as an encore, RotoBaller subscriber @tenndolly2 won $100K on FanDuel with the help of Joe and the rest of our Premium PGA team:
If you read my articles @RotoBaller or listen to @TheTurnGolfPod I’ve been telling y’all it was #WinningSeason when golf came back! Shoutout to the entire @RotoBallerPGA squad and all you guys that support my work for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/07a4ynvbSU— Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) June 28, 2020
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Congrats @tenndolly2 ???— RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) August 10, 2020
Thanks for being a @RotoBaller PGA DFS Premium subscriber & checking out all the amazing golf content that @JoeNicely produces every week! https://t.co/tHKZVsPbbt