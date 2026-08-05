August 5, 2026

Jens's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks for the Wyndham Championship (2026). His PGA DFS targets and value plays for daily fantasy golf lineups.

Welcome, everyone, to Jens Christenson's DraftKings PGA DFS lineup picks and advice for the 2026 Wyndham Championship. I'll be subbing in for Zach this week, providing DFS picks and analysis to help you build winning DraftKings lineups as the PGA Tour wraps up the regular season and we head into the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The Wyndham Championship has been a regular part of the PGA TOUR's summer schedule since 2008. It has been played at Sedgefield Country Club since it first appeared on the PGA Tour schedule. The Wyndham Championship presents a final opportunity for players like Mac Meissner, Keegan Bradley and Jason Day to leapfrog newcomers Jackson Koivun and Steven Fisk for the final FedEx Cup Playoff spots. Let's dive into the field and find out who has a chance to claim the Wyndham Championship and who has a realistic shot at securing a playoff spot in the regular season finale!

The RotoBaller team has you covered with details on the course, the field, the history of the event, and much more throughout the week, so be sure to check out all the coverage available at the PGA hub on RotoBaller. In this post, I'll break down six of my top DFS fantasy golf plays coming into the week.

Big Dogs: Top-Tier PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Cameron Young ($10.4K)

Young comes in off the back of the best year of his career, and he's the defending champion. Young entered last year's Wyndham Championship as one of the best on tour with the flat stick, but he hasn't quite replicated that form this year. BUUUUTTTT he's been among the best in approach play, ranking 20th in Strokes Gained: Approach and 10th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-tee.

The Bermuda rough is always a bit of a wild card, so as we build our lineups, it will be important to take note of a player's distance from the edge of the fairway (DFEF). Young ranks 33rd on tour so far this season. This matters because Sedgefield is considered a less-than-driver course. When he misses a fairway, he doesn't miss by much, which hopefully means fewer tee balls in the unpredictable Bermuda.

Sedgefield is more of a positional course, and Young has been among the best in total proximity to the hole, ranking 10th on tour this year. There's a good chance he's chalk this week, but if he can find the form he showed with the flat stick early in the year, he'll be near the top of the leaderboard and have a chance to win.

Cameron Young beat the fescue and walked away with birdie.pic.twitter.com/uf8nJpCKhL — NBS Golf (@GolfNBS) August 4, 2026

Hideki Matsuyama ($9.5K)

Hideki is coming off his fourth straight top-15 finish and has gained strokes on approach in six of his last eight starts. He's been an absolute wizard around the greens, ranking 8th in Strokes Gained Around the Green and 13th in Scrambling percentage. He also ranks in the top 50 in Par-4 scoring average, which we'll want to target this week.

Pot bunker. Awkward stance. No problem for Hideki Matsuyama. pic.twitter.com/HkXuf1ob2z — The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2026

Hideki has had ups and downs this season off the tee, but with Sedgefield being a less-than-driver course, I think he'll have a good chance to continue gaining strokes off the tee, as he has in his previous four starts. Although he's had mixed results at Sedgefield, finishing tied for 19th in 2025 and missing the cut in 2024, I think that since most players will pull less than driver off the tee, he'll give himself a chance to gain strokes off the tee and put himself in a position to do what he does best, excel with his irons on approach.

The putter has always been a question mark for Hideki, but he's in solid form and has shown that even when he misses fairways or greens, he can still find a way to at least save par. We'll need birdies this week, but I'm riding his form and iron play.

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Underdogs: Mid-Range PGA DFS Lineup Picks

Aaron Rai ($8.8K)

Aaron Rai is coming in a little out of form, having missed the cut in his previous two starts at The Open Championship and the Genesis Scottish Open, BUUUTTTT those were across the pond, and Rai was finding a little bit of form before heading to the UK.

I think this course suits his style well; he ranks second in driving accuracy and fourth in distance from the edge of the fairway (DFEF) this season. The positional nature of Sedgefield is exactly the type of course where Rai can really shine.

He also ranks 25th in Strokes Gained: Approach, and he really shines on Donald Ross Design courses (think Aronimink and Pinehurst). Rai finished tied for fifth here last year and walked away as the winner in 2024.

Michael Kim ($7.3K)

Michael Kim has sprung into life after missing three straight cuts. He's finished tied for eighth and tied for 10th in his last two starts, respectively.

He's also 59th in the FedEx Cup standings, so he'll need a solid performance this week to put himself in a solid position when it comes to the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Kim probably won't pop on many models this week, but he's found something with the flat stick, gaining 1.57 strokes putting at the Rocket Classic last week and 0.93 at the 3M Open two weeks ago.

He's already secured his spot at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and can push himself a little higher up the FedEx Cup standings this week to give himself a chance to make it to the BMW Championship.

good god Michael Kim just rammed in this 25-footer for 59 pic.twitter.com/ZupATn9mhw — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) July 24, 2026

Kim has gained strokes putting in four of his last seven starts and ranks 16th on tour in Strokes Gained: Putting this season. The ceiling is there, and he's got a top five finish here under his belt.

Junkyard Dogs: Top PGA DFS Value Picks

Denny McCarthy ($7.2K)

Denny McCarthy hasn't been great this year, but he has played well at most courses comparable to Sedgefield. Outside of a missed cut at TPC Sawgrass, he's finished tied for 14th at TPC River Highlands and tied for 26th at Innisbrook's Copperhead course.

He's gained strokes on approach in four of his last six starts and gained strokes putting in five of his last six. The major concern with McCarthy is his off-the-tee play; he ranks 149th in Strokes Gained: Off-the-tee BUUUUUTTT he ranks 54th in Distance from the edge of the fairway (DFEF).

The putter is what I'm counting on from McCarthy this week; he ranks 14th on tour in Strokes Gained: Putting this season. He'll need a solo 5th-place finish or better to have a chance to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but that's definitely within his reach, especially considering he finished tied for 11th at last year's Wyndham Championship.

Davis Riley ($6.7K)

Davis Riley hasn't had any noteworthy finishes this season beyond tying for sixth at the Sony Open to open the season and finishing third at last week's Rocket Classic.

HOWEVER, he has had some of his best performances on courses in the southeastern United States. He finished tied for 20th at the Zurich Classic (yes, I know that's a team event), finished second at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, and tied for 13th at this tournament in 2022.

He's gained strokes on approach and putting in three of his last five tournaments. This is more of a narrative-based pick, but he's performed well on Bermuda and looked solid last week. Let's hope he can carry that form into this week.

More PGA Analysis and Picks

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