Tyrone Tracy Jr. a Priority Handcuff Running Back Entering 2026
Tyrone Tracy Jr. recorded 1,028 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns on 212 touches. Early on last season, Tracy Jr. appeared to be losing his touches to fellow Giants back Cam Skattebo (ankle). Tracy Jr. regained the team's RB1 role after Skattebo went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8. However, Skattebo is expected to be ready to go for the start of 2026, pushing Tracy Jr. back to a reserve role. As long as Skattebo remains healthy, Tracy Jr. is unlikely to log enough touches to provide fantasy-relevant production. However, the 26-year-old has proven himself capable of putting up decent numbers when given the chance, finishing in the RB3 range in per-game PPR scoring in each of his first two NFL seasons. Skattebo's physical play style may also put him at greater risk of injury than the typical running back, which only increases Tracy Jr.'s handcuff appeal. As the RB44 by current redraft ADP, Tracy Jr. could end up as a value selection for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller