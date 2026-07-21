Treylon Burks an Intriguing Dynasty Buy-Low Candidate Ahead of 2026
Treylon Burks was never able to live up to his draft-day pedigree in Tennessee. However, the 26-year-old could have a second chance to establish an NFL career in Washington. After latching on with the Commanders midway through the 2025 season, Burks recorded 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets across eight games (three starts). While Burks' numbers do not leap off the page, Washington does not currently have an obvious WR2 behind star wideout Terry McLaurin. Health has been one of the main reasons why Burks has struggled as a pro, as he's missed 33 games across four seasons due to toe, knee, concussion, and collarbone issues. If he can stay on the field in 2026, Burks could establish a role in Washington going forward. Dynasty managers in deeper league formats may be wise to take a low-cost flyer on Burks.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller