Jordyn Brooks Signs Three-Year Extension With Dolphins

Jul 21, 2026, 12:25 PM ET
The Miami Dolphins and All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks agreed to a three-year, $51.3 million contract extension on Tuesday that includes $35 million guaranteed, sources told Jordan Schultz. Brooks earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors last year by leading the NFL in tackles with 183 (99 solo), and he added 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 17 starts in his sixth year in the league (second with Miami). The new Dolphins regime identified Brooks as a key piece of the team's future, and they backed it up just before the start of training camp by signing the 28-year-old former first-rounder in 2020 out of Texas Tech with a new contract. Brooks finished as the No. 2 linebacker in IDP fantasy formats in 2025 and will be one of the top options at the position in those same formats as he heads into his seventh year in the NFL. He has a total of 839 tackles (494 solo), 13 sacks, an interception, 25 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries in 97 games (89 starts) in his career.--Keith HernandezSource: Jordan Schultz