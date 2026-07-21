Internal Hopes High for Marshawn Lloyd
MarShawn Lloyd to only six career carries since being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the team is hopeful that he can make an impact yet. Lloyd missed the entirety of the 2025 season with a recurring hamstring injury, and recent testing has revealed the ailment could be tied to an ACL tear suffered in college. With a plan in place to help him navigate the offseason program, the 25-year-old will enter training camp healthy and with the potential to emerge as Josh Jacobs' primary backup. With Jacobs' availability still somewhat in question following a domestic violence situation that has yet to result in charges, that role could be a crucial one for both the Packers and fantasy managers alike. Currently RotoBaller's RB63, Lloyd's spot in the rankings would surge if he's suddenly thrust into a larger role, but even as a change-of-pace back, he has the ability to work his way into weekly flex conversations should the Packers opt to lighten the load on their 28-year-old starter.
Source: Wes Hodkiewicz
Source: Wes Hodkiewicz