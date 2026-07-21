Kayshon Boutte Stuck in Fantasy Limbo Ahead of 2026 Training Camp
Kayshon Boutte served as the team's most reliable downfield weapon in 2025, but there is little reliability to be found in his role for 2026. The subject of trade rumors throughout much of the offseason, Boutte remains with the team as the Patriots prepare to open training camp with their first public practice on Saturday, but major changes to the receiver room create questions of where he fits into an ascending offense. The Patriots traded for three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown after signing Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $68 million deal, and with both players spending the majority of their careers on the outside, Boutte could be pressed for playing time if he does indeed stick in New England. While a camp injury elsewhere could rekindle trade conversations and land Boutte in a more favorable situation, as it stands today, the former sixth-round pick holds little fantasy appeal in 2026 redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller