Jalen Hurts has Safe Floor and League-Winning Potential at Modest Discount
Jalen Hurts' first extended opportunity to build chemistry with his new receiving corps. In trading away three-time Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, the Eagles are relying on a number of new faces to fill the ranks alongside incumbents DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert in an effort to rebound from a shaky 2025 offensive outing. Veterans Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown join rookies Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers in what could be a more balanced passing attack that allows Hurts to spread the ball around. Regardless of any criticism he's faced in recent years, Hurts has never failed to deliver for fantasy, finishing as the QB9 or better in each of the past five seasons despite playing under four different offensive coordinators in that span. Hurts is RotoBaller's QB6 in 2026, but in a year where so many different quarterbacks elicit strong reactions from the fantasy community, he has been seen regularly slipping into the later rounds of drafts, making him a near can't-miss pick with one of the safest floors at the position.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller