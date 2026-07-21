Nico Collins Fully Healthy Heading into Training Camp
Nico Collins was limited in organized team activities this spring, but he explained that he wasn't dealing with any injuries, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. "Not at all, not at all. They did that. I listened to the coaches, listened to the GMs, saying yes sir. And they told me to be ready for camp, yes sir," Collins said. The 27-year-old former third-rounder in 2021 out of the University of Michigan has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two years and has three straight 1,000-yard seasons under his belt, but he has yet to play a full season in his five years in the NFL due to injuries. He missed time last year with head injuries, and he missed five games in 2024 with a hamstring issue. When healthy, he's Houston's clear WR1 for QB C.J. Stroud, and he had 71 catches on 120 targets for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 15 regular-season games in 2025. Collins should continue to see a large target volume, but there remain questions about the Texans' offense as a whole, and both second-year wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel should have bigger roles in 2026. Collins should still be considered a WR1 in fantasy, he's on the lower end in RotoBaller's rankings in Tier 3.
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson