Fernando Mendoza Figures to See First-Team Reps During Camp
Fernando Mendoza, the first overall pick in April's draft out of Indiana, will open the 2026 campaign as the team's starter under center, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer writes that it sounds like the Raiders will "sprinkle" Mendoza in with the first-team offense in training camp this summer. New head coach Klint Kubiak is thrilled with the long-term prospects of Mendoza leading the Raiders' offense, but he must first learn to take more snaps under center, something he didn't do much in college. The good news for Mendoza's long-term fantasy upside is that his reputation as a worker while being coachable has checked out this offseason, and he has shown the ability to absorb what he's being taught and apply it on the field quickly. He has also already developed a strong relationship with veteran QB Kirk Cousins, who is expected to begin the year as the Raiders' starter. Because the Raiders are slow-playing Mendoza as their QB of the future, he won't be much of a redraft asset in fantasy football in 2026.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Albert Breer
Source: Sports Illustrated - Albert Breer