Tommy Edman Emerging as Priority Waiver-Wire Target During Hot Streak
Tommy Edman did not make his 2026 season debut until mid-June due to offseason ankle surgery. However, the veteran switch-hitter has been on fire since making his return to the lineup, entering play on Tuesday slashing .354/.440/.519 with two home runs, 14 RBI, 15 runs scored, and two stolen bases across 93 plate appearances. Edman's current .433 batting average on balls in play is well above his career mark of .294, so his numbers are likely to regress over a larger sample size of trips to the plate. Still, the 31-year-old's strong start at the plate could be a sign that he's healthier than he's been in recent seasons. At his best, Edman offers a well-rounded profile that is without any major fantasy weaknesses. His ability to play multiple positions also helps keep him in the Dodgers lineup consistently. Particularly in deeper league formats, Edman profiles as a priority depth piece to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller