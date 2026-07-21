Will Smith Transferred to 60-Day Injured List on Tuesday
Will Smith (neck) was transferred to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, per a team announcement. The veteran backstop has been sidelined by neck issues since early June and does not appear to be close to a return, so this is more of a procedural move. Still, Smith will now officially remain out through at least early August. Across 201 plate appearances in 2026 before getting injured, Smith hit .249/.338/.382 with six home runs, 23 RBI, and 23 runs scored. While the 31-year-old is still expected to return at some point this season, Los Angeles has little incentive to rush him back and risk losing him for the playoffs. Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing has been a fine stand-in for Smith, logging a .788 OPS across 218 plate appearances. At this point, fantasy managers who were hoping for Smith to be a key contributor in the second half of the season may need to explore alternative solutions.
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers