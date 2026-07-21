Jac Caglianone Exits Early on Tuesday Due to Shoulder Soreness
Jac Caglianone (shoulder) exited early from his team's game on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants due to right shoulder soreness. Caglianone was hitless in two plate appearances before being removed. Across 367 plate appearances this season, Caglianone is hitting .258/.316/.463 with 16 home runs, 37 RBI, 46 runs scored, and three stolen bases. The 23-year-old has struck out in 28.6% of his trips to the plate, which limits his batting average ceiling. However, Caglianone's massive power upside is present in his elite barrel (15.1%) and hard-hit (55.2%) rates. The extent of Caglianone's injury is not yet clear, so fantasy managers will need to check back for further updates. If Caglianone is forced to miss time, Royals utility man Tyler Tolbert and outfielder Starling Marte could both be in line for increased playing time.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals