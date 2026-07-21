Jose Corniell Placed on 10-Day Injured List Due to Arm Troubles
Jose Corniell (elbow/forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday due to a flexor/elbow issue, per Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports. Wilson characterizes the injury as "discouraging," given that Corniell already underwent Tommy John surgery in 2024. The 23-year-old put together an impressive minor league season upon his return from Tommy John surgery in 2025, posting a 1.89 ERA across 38 innings (13 games). However, it's been a struggle for Corniell in 2026. He's allowed 10 earned runs across 4 1/3 MLB innings and pitched to a 6.37 ERA with just a 16.4% strikeout rate across 35 1/3 innings at Triple-A. His average fastball velocity is also down from 95.9 miles per hour in 2025 to 94.4 miles per hour so far this year. Pending further news around this latest setback, Corniell could be headed for another extended absence.
Source: DLLS Sports - Jeff Wilson
Source: DLLS Sports - Jeff Wilson