Max Clark Blasts Leadoff Home Run as MLB Debut Approaches
Max Clark belted a leadoff home run for the Mud Hens on Tuesday in a two-hit night as he continues to make the case for a major-league debut. The Tigers' top-ranked prospect is hitting .306 in 13 games at Triple-A in July, with four doubles, three home runs, three steals, and an impressive 11:10 BB:K. For the season, the left-handed slugger is slashing .268/.356/.415 with nine home runs and 20 steals while boasting an 84th percentile strikeout rate (15.4 percent). The organization has made it clear they are in no hurry to rush Clark to the majors, but it shouldn't be long now, as the Tigers look like sellers ahead of the trade deadline, which could open up an opportunity for playing time for the former third-overall draft pick. The 21-year-old remains one of the top stash candidates in fantasy for his potential to be a multi-category contributor.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com