Edwin Diaz More Likely to Return Next Week
Edwin Diaz (elbow) returns from the 60-day injured list this weekend, but the skipper also downplayed Diaz flying to the East Coast for just one series, according to David Vassegh of 570 LA Sports. It sounds like Diaz won't make his return against his old team, the New York Mets, this weekend, but rather early next week back in L.A. for a series against one of his other former teams, the Seattle Mariners. The hard-throwing right-handed reliever has been out since late April after having surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. While the Dodgers could ease him back into save situations late in games upon his return, they are fully expected to make him their primary closer sooner rather than later, so he should be scooped up off the waiver wire immediately if he's still available in any fantasy leagues. In his four minor-league rehab outings, Diaz has thrown four scoreless innings with seven strikeouts and just one walk. Left-hander Tanner Scott's fantasy stock is about to take a pretty big hit when Diaz returns.
Source: 570 LA Sports - David Vassegh
Source: 570 LA Sports - David Vassegh