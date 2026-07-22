Lane Thomas Has Turned Everyday At-Bats Into Mixed-League Value
Lane Thomas is no longer just a platoon bat. Since Kyle Isbel (foot) landed on the injured list June 10, Thomas has hit .262/.331/.524 with seven home runs and 12 doubles across 126 plate appearances. He is playing against righties and lefties now, usually in a prominent lineup spot. The full-season line sits at .240 with nine homers, 34 RBI, 29 runs, and five steals over 250 at-bats. Only 11% of Yahoo leagues have Thomas rostered. That is still low for an everyday outfielder offering some power, a little speed, and enough on-base ability to keep the counting stats moving. Isbel began a rehab assignment Tuesday, so the outfield will get crowded again. Thomas has done too much with the opportunity to simply fall back into a strict platoon. He is a worthwhile mixed-league pickup while the role and production are both working.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller