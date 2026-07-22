Zac Thornton Emerging as a Starting Pitcher Streamer to Target on the Waiver Wire
Zac Thornton picked up his first win of the season on Tuesday night, throwing six scoreless innings with two strikeouts in his team's 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Thornton has spent most of the 2026 season at Triple-A, where he's recorded a 4.02 ERA across 62 2/3 innings. However, the 24-year-old was recalled by New York on July 12 and has been extremely effective across his last two starts, throwing 13 scoreless innings while allowing just five hits and three walks. Thornton averages just 92 miles per hour on his fastball and has posted a 19.5% strikeout rate in the big leagues this season, so fantasy managers should not expect high-end strikeout upside. Still, the young left-hander has allowed just a 6.9% walk rate, and opposing batters are hitting .173 against him. In the midst of his current hot streak, Thornton profiles as a starting pitcher streamer to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller