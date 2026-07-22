Jacob Webb Remains the Closer to Roster in Chicago
Jacob Webb has recorded a 3-2 record with a 2.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 50 strikeouts, and five saves. The 32-year-old has begun to emerge as Chicago's preferred ninth-inning option in July, logging three saves across seven outings so far this month. Cubs closer Daniel Palencia (elbow) is expected to return from his current elbow injury in mid-August, so Webb's fantasy value as a source of saves could be relatively short-lived. Still, he's performed well in the role so far, and his 27% strikeout rate backs up his strong results. For fantasy managers in need of a short-term saves solution, Webb profiles as a priority waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller