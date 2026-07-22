Luke Adams Gets Back on Track With Multi-Hit Performance
Luke Adams went 2-for-4 with a run scored on Tuesday, getting back to pre-All-Star-break form. The Brewers' 11th-ranked prospect was 9-for-20 (.450) in the six-game lead-up to the break, but came out of the break just 1-for-11 (.091) before Tuesday night's multi-hit effort. The former 12th-rounder missed over a month earlier this season due to injury, but has been productive when on the field, recording a .952 OPS, .416 wOBA, and 147 wRC+ in the 45 games he's played for Nashville. With 12 home runs on the season and plenty of power metrics ranking in the 84th percentile or better, there's ample fantasy intrigue in his bat, which makes for a potential stash candidate in deeper 14-team and NL-only leagues, but there is no current opening on the MLB roster at the moment, and the 6-foot-4 slugger would have to be added to the 40-man roster ahead of an MLB debut.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com