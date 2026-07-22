Ezequiel Tovar's July Slump Has Erased His Mixed-League Appeal
Ezequiel Tovar went hitless again Tuesday, finishing 0-for-4 with two strikeouts from the bottom of the order. He is now 1-for-13 since the All-Star break and 7-for-48 (.146) in July. The season line has fallen to .195 with eight home runs, 33 runs, 32 RBI, and five steals across 328 at-bats. Colorado continues to start Tovar, but he has batted ninth in all four games since the break. Everyday at-bats only go so far when the production looks like this. His 26-homer season in 2024 leaves some rebound hope for deeper formats, though fantasy managers have already waited through nearly four months. Tovar remains rostered in 35% of Yahoo leagues despite falling out of RotoBaller's current top-100 waiver rankings. He can be left alone in standard mixed leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller