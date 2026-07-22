Hagen Smith's Command Woes Persist, but 2026 MLB Debut Still Likely
Hagen Smith returned to action on Sunday, coming out of the bullpen for one inning of relief for Triple-A Charlotte. While the lefty struck out two batters in the inning, he also allowed a hit and yielded three walks, so there are still some improvements to be made. Chicago's top pitching prospect missed over a month with a left shoulder impingement, but had been struggling to find consistency, and the command has been a problem all year. The southpaw owned a 2.82 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over his first seven starts, but those numbers ballooned to 6.16 and 1.60, respectively, over the last seven, with nearly a 17 percent walk rate in both halves. Even so, the strikeout rate sits in the 93rd percentile, so if he can make some refinements, a debut in the second half is well within reach. As such, the 22-year-old is still probably one of the more promising arms to stash in most fantasy leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com