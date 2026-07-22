Walbert Urena's Triple-Digit Heat Is Worth the Walk Risk
Walbert Urena gave St. Louis one run over six innings Tuesday, July 21, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out five. The velocity was the headline. Urena threw 16 pitches at 100 mph or harder in the first inning and reached 101.5. He is now 6-7 with a 2.78 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 83 strikeouts across 87 1/3 innings. The walks still make him uncomfortable to trust every time out. Urena has issued 47 of them, a 4.8 BB/9, and there will be starts when the traffic catches up with him. A 34% roster rate on Yahoo leaves plenty of room to add the 22-year-old, though. RotoBaller has him in its 12-team range, and the combination of velocity, strikeouts, and continued rotation work is worth chasing. Just do not treat him as matchup-proof.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller