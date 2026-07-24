Orioles Prospect Ike Irish Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury
Ike Irish (knee) is being placed on the High-A Frederick seven-day injured list due to a torn left meniscus that he suffered while sliding into second base on Wednesday, according to Steve Malewski. Irish, the Orioles' No. 2-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, is likely to miss the rest of the season. The 22-year-old former 19th overall pick out of Auburn University in 2025 will have his first full pro season cut short after hitting .286/.388/.528 with a .915 OPS, 16 home runs, 59 RBI, 20 stolen bases, and 62 runs scored in 76 games across 343 plate appearances at Frederick. It ends a fantastic season for Irish in the lower levels of the minors. He should be ready to play for the start of the 2027 campaign, where he'll likely begin at Double-A Chesapeake. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound left-handed hitter has a mature approach at the dish and hits the ball hard to all parts of the field. There's a lot to like about Irish, who can hit for average and provide plenty of speed. The jury is still out on his overall power ceiling, but there is at least 20-homer potential.
Source: Steve Melewski
Source: Steve Melewski