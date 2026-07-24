Randy Arozarena Could be a Sell Candidate to Close Out the Year
Randy Arozarena has hit a strong .281 (97-for-345) in his second year with the team on his way to his third All-Star appearance, but his power has been down in 2026, and his underlying metrics don't exactly project a strong finish. The 31-year-old Cuban finished the first half on a good note and went into the All-Star break with a .286/.380/.458 slash line and an .838 OPS in 89 games and 379 plate appearances. He hit only two home runs in June, though, and he's currently batting .273 (15-for-55) with an .883 OPS, three homers, a double, eight RBI, and 12 runs scored in 16 games in the month of July. Under the hood, Arozarena has a .264 expected batting average and .352 xwOBA (.365 current wOBA), suggesting regression to close out his eighth year in the big leagues. He also has a hard-hit rate in the 54th percentile and ranks in the 47th percentile in barrel rate, the 40th percentile in chase rate, and the 58th percentile in expected slugging. Arozarena can get hot in an instant, but he can also be streaky, and although he's making more contact this year, his quality of contact is down.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference