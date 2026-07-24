Giants Top Prospect Josuar Gonzalez Moving Up to Low-A

Jul 24, 2026, 10:05 AM ET

The San Francisco Giants are promoting infield prospect Josuar Gonzalez to Low-A. Gonzalez is viewed as the No. 1 prospect in their system (on MLB.com) and the overall No. 15 prospect in the sport. Gonzalez is just 18 years old and joined the Giants system during the 2025 season. Last summer, Gonzalez appeared in 52 games in the DSL, where he held a .288/.404/.455 line with a .829 OPS. He swiped 33 bags and launched four home runs. Through the early going of the 2026 campaign (30 games in the Arizona Complex League), Gonzalez has held a stellar .343/.451/.515 line with seven doubles, two home runs and eight stolen bases. While dynasty managers will need to wait several seasons before he reaches the majors, he is quickly establishing himself as a top prospect to stash in dynasty leagues. If he carries this production into Low-A, he could establish himself as a bona fide top-15 prospect heading into the 2027 season.