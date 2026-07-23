Xavier Edwards Could be Interesting Sell-High Candidate
Xavier Edwards continues to be one of the most consistent contact hitters in baseball. This season, Edwards has been able to add some power to his game. He's already blasted a career-high six home runs through 103 games this season. Overall, Edwards is slashing .290/.372/.404 with six homers, 37 RBI, and 14 stolen bases. He has set career highs in homers and walks, and we're not even into August yet. He has been in a bit of a slump at the plate recently, but fantasy managers should still consider selling high on Edwards. His value has likely peaked this season, and managers should attempt to get the most out of him right now.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference