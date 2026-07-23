Jacob Gonzalez Is a Deep-League Power Add After Another Pittsburgh Homer
Jacob Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Yankees, his second long ball since joining the club. Gonzalez is 5-for-17 with five RBI and three runs during that stretch. His full major-league line now sits at .252 with four homers, 22 RBI, and 14 runs across 103 at-bats. The Pirates have used Gonzalez at shortstop and first base, but there is still competition for at-bats around the infield. That keeps him out of standard mixed-league territory for now. The power is worth a deeper look. Gonzalez hit .320/.422/.675 with 19 home runs over 200 Triple-A at-bats, and only 3% of Yahoo leagues have him rostered. RotoBaller places him in the 15-team range. He is a viable add there, especially for managers looking for corner-infield power.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller