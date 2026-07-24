Ketel Marte to Return From Back Injury on Friday
Ketel Marte (back) will be back in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the hosting Washington Nationals and left-hander Carson Palmquist after he was scratched from Thursday's series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals with back stiffness, according to Dani Wexelman. Even with a left-hander on the mound to start for Washington, the 32-year-old switch-hitting Marte should be started in fantasy. In 115 plate appearances against southpaws as a right-handed hitter in 2026, Marte has hit .305 with eight of his 18 homers on the year. Marte has hit just .229 (16-for-70) with a homer, three doubles, a triple, six RBI, nine runs scored, three steals, five walks, and 15 strikeouts in 17 games and 76 plate appearances during July, but he's a must-start in most traditional fantasy formats at the keystone when he's active for his power from both sides of the plate.
Source: Sirius XM Radio - Dani Wexelman
Source: Sirius XM Radio - Dani Wexelman