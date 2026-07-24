Eury Perez Looking to Finish 2026 in Dominant Fashion
Eury Perez's overall numbers in 2026 in his third year in the majors don't jump off the page, as he's gone 5-7 with a 3.53 ERA (4.12 FIP) and 1.11 WHIP with 104 strikeouts and 37 walks in 91 2/3 innings pitched across his 17 starts for the Fish. But the 23-year-old Dominican has been pretty dominant in his last seven outings since he allowed a season-high five earned runs with four walks in five innings in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on May 17. In his seven starts since then (39 1/3 innings), Perez has given up just five earned runs on 19 hits (three homers) while walking nine and striking out 46 for a 1.14 ERA (2.67 FIP). His most recent outing on July 19 against the Milwaukee Brewers might have been the most impressive, as he generated 17 swings and misses while throwing six scoreless innings with three walks and nine punchouts. Although Perez's expected ERA sits at 4.05, fantasy managers should continue to ride him into his next scheduled start in an excellent matchup against the punchless San Diego Padres' lineup.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference