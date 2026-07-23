Ozzie Albies Could be Buy-Low Target
Ozzie Albies was one of the best hitters in the game to begin the season. Since May 1, Albies is slashing .234/.289/.381, which has certainly been a bummer for fantasy managers. Overall, Albies hasn't posted bad stats with 15 home runs and 55 RBI while slashing .262/.314/.430 in 101 games. He earned himself his fourth trip to the All-Star Game despite not having a ton of success at the plate over the last few months. His cold spell at the plate might make him easier for fantasy managers to buy-low on him right now. Albies is a consistent enough bat, but his struggles over the last few weeks might be enough to pry him away from fantasy managers.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference